The Most Adorable Children’s Halloween Costumes on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Come hither! It’s officially spooky season. You probably already have your Halloween costume squared away, as we’re only a few weeks away from celebrating Old Hallow’s Eve — but you must ensure you’ve covered the littles in your life too.
Whether it’s your baby’s first Halloween or your school-aged child is known for leading the trick-or-treating squad, there are endless cute costume choices. Does your baby love a particular movie character? Or maybe they can’t get enough of a specific fruit or animal? Whatever the case, you can use your child’s hobbies and interests to inspire their costume this year. If they’re too young to decide, then that’s where the real fun begins. You can dress them up however you choose!
Like most things, you can snag the best Halloween costumes for babies and young children at Amazon. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the cutest costumes your children will be excited to wear this Halloween below!
Spiderman-Style Costume
Doctor Costume
Astronaut Costume
Avocado Costume
Flintstones-Inspired Costume
Dinosaur Costume
More costumes below:
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more children’s Halloween costumes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Still shopping? Check out related stories below!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!