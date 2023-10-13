The Most Adorable Children’s Halloween Costumes on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Come hither! It’s officially spooky season. You probably already have your Halloween costume squared away, as we’re only a few weeks away from celebrating Old Hallow’s Eve — but you must ensure you’ve covered the littles in your life too.

Whether it’s your baby’s first Halloween or your school-aged child is known for leading the trick-or-treating squad, there are endless cute costume choices. Does your baby love a particular movie character? Or maybe they can’t get enough of a specific fruit or animal? Whatever the case, you can use your child’s hobbies and interests to inspire their costume this year. If they’re too young to decide, then that’s where the real fun begins. You can dress them up however you choose!

Like most things, you can snag the best Halloween costumes for babies and young children at Amazon. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the cutest costumes your children will be excited to wear this Halloween below!

Spiderman-Style Costume If Miles Morales and Peter Parker are some of your child’s favorite superheroes, you need to nab this Spiderman-inspired costume. $24.99 See it!

Doctor Costume Is there a doctor in the house? Prep for a candy-filled rotation with this absolutely adorable doctor costume. $17.99 See it!

Astronaut Costume Take your child on a trip to outer space thanks to this classic baby astronaut costume! $21.99 See it!

Avocado Costume This avocado costume is just too sweet. Your family will appreciate the snaps for years to come! $21.99 See it!

Flintstones-Inspired Costume Let your baby take a trip back to the Stone Age with this timeless, Flintstones-inspired costume. Yabba-dabba-doo! $18.97 See it!

Dinosaur Costume Roar! A spook-tacular holiday just wouldn’t be complete without this dinosaur costume. $33.99 See it!

