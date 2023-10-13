Your account
The Most Adorable Children’s Halloween Costumes on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Come hither! It’s officially spooky season. You probably already have your Halloween costume squared away, as we’re only a few weeks away from celebrating Old Hallow’s Eve — but you must ensure you’ve covered the littles in your life too.

Whether it’s your baby’s first Halloween or your school-aged child is known for leading the trick-or-treating squad,  there are endless cute costume choices. Does your baby love a particular movie character? Or maybe they can’t get enough of a specific fruit or animal? Whatever the case, you can use your child’s hobbies and interests to inspire their costume this year. If they’re too young to decide, then that’s where the real fun begins. You can dress them up however you choose!

Like most things, you can snag the best Halloween costumes for babies and young children at Amazon. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the cutest costumes your children will be excited to wear this Halloween below!

Spiderman-Style Costume

kowshdcs Kids Halloween Costume Boys Superhero Cosplay Bodysuit Spandex Jumpsuit for (Black, Kid-S)
kowshdcs
If Miles Morales and Peter Parker are some of your child’s favorite superheroes, you need to nab this Spiderman-inspired costume.
$24.99
Doctor Costume

RioRand Doctor Costume for Kids,Toddler Nurse Scrubs with Accessories Halloween Cosplay Dress Up Doctor Pretend Playset For Boys Girls 3-11 Years
RioRand
Is there a doctor in the house? Prep for a candy-filled rotation with this absolutely adorable doctor costume.
$17.99
Astronaut Costume

Spooktacular Creations Baby Astronaut NASA Pilot Costume for Infant Halloween Trick or Treating, Space Dress-up Parties (Large (18-24 months))
Spooktacular Creations
Take your child on a trip to outer space thanks to this classic baby astronaut costume!
$21.99
Avocado Costume

VISGOGO Toddler Infant Baby Boy Girl Avocado Pineapple Fruit Fancy Costume Hooded Romper Jumpsuit Legging 2Pcs Outfit (Green, 6-12 Months)
VISGOGO
This avocado costume is just too sweet. Your family will appreciate the snaps for years to come!
$21.99
Flintstones-Inspired Costume

IBTOM CASTLE Halloween Costumes, Halloween Girls Costume Shorts Toddler Bam Bam Costumes Baby Caveman Cavegirl Historical Halloween Dress Up Outfits Clothing Set Orange - bone 12-18 Months
IBTOM CASTLE
Let your baby take a trip back to the Stone Age with this timeless, Flintstones-inspired costume. Yabba-dabba-doo!
$18.97
Dinosaur Costume

Spooktacular Creations Baby Orange T-Rex Costume with Toy Dinosaur Egg for Kids Halloween Dress up, Dinosaur Theme Party (18-24 Mos)
Spooktacular Creations
Roar! A spook-tacular holiday just wouldn’t be complete without this dinosaur costume.
$33.99
More costumes below:

