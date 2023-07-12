Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In our minds, celebrities lead idyllic existences — but in reality, they struggle with all the same natural (and normal) issues we grapple with. As we grow and age, cellulite becomes more present on our skin. According to Healthline, 85% of women aged 21 years and older have cellulite (especially on the thigh area), but it’s not as normalized as it should be. While some of Us are able to fully embrace the skin texture, others may not love it as much — especially when we see our favorite stars looking flawless on the red carpet.

One of America’s most-discussed A-listers, however, opened up about her cellulite journey and even shared her go-to product to get rid of the stubborn dimples. According to a slew of sources, Kim Kardashian praised the Seaweed Bath Co.’s Firming Body Cream on her Snapchat story a few years back. The life-changing product isn’t only approved by the Kardashians star, it’s also affordable to boot.

The luxurious body cream is on sale for just $9 right now, and is infused with botanical extracts to help boost circulation — as well as green coffee bean extracts and bladderwrack to increase skin elasticity. Unlike other cellulite-targeting creams, the Seaweed Bath Co.’s Firming Body Cream is scented with rosemary so you’re sure to feel like you’re getting a spa treatment at home.

Not only will it improve the appearance of your skin, it’s also made with hyaluronic acid which can prevent signs of aging and hold in moisture. The creamy formula is also sensitive skin-approved, plus includes over 65 vitamins and minerals to help nourish and detoxify the skin even more. Apply the Seaweed Bath Co.’s Firming Body Cream once per day — or as needed — and massage the product into the skin until it’s fully absorbed.

If you need any more convincing, check out these fabulous customer reviews:

One shopper referred to the cream as “gold in a bottle,” writing, “It is amazing how much better and firmer my skin looks and feels after starting to use this cream. I do not EVER want to use anything else. My cellulite is greatly diminished… This body lotion just does the trick. It tightens up certain weak areas and makes my skin feel better, smoother, and overall more even.” Another customer added, “​​I use it every night to treat my cellulite on my tummy, legs and arms! It leaves my skin very smooth and fresh! I recommend it highly!” A third gave the Seaweed Bath Co.’s Firming Body Cream a five-star review and wrote, “This cream feels amazing on my skin!”

