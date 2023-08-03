Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In sneakers we trust! We wear comfy kicks with almost every outfit. Athleisure? Of course! Dresses? Definitely! Baggy jeans and blazers? You bet. Sneakers are a street style staple, so we’re always adding new shoes to the rotation. And one of our favorite pairs just got a serious makeover! Run, don’t walk, to check out Klaw’s re-launch of the classic 528 sneakers — now available in half-sizes!

The chunky sneaker trend is still going strong, so stay in style with these cool shoes! But this footwear isn’t just fashion forward — it’s also super supportive. Designed in collaboration with a podiatrist, these sneakers provide superior arch support, shock absorption and stability with every step. Plus, there are new-and-improved features available starting today! Keep scrolling to find out why these shoes get our seal of approval.

Get the Klaw 528 Sneakers for just $148 at Klaw!

The Klaw 528 Sneakers are the same sneakers that you know and love, just with elevated additions. Here are some of those said changes:

The midsole is now even softer and lighter (still just as supportive!)

Easier on-off access

Tongue height and back heel counter were reduced for extra comfort

Half sizes — obsessed!

Ideal for everyday wear, walks and light workouts, these versatile sneakers will become an essential element of your wardrobe. Brave the rain in these waterproof leather shoes with an anti-slip tread, and walk for hours in these cushioned kicks that will put a spring in your step. They’re available in black, white, yellow and grey.

And if that weren’t enough, Klaw recycles all returns in collaboration with the non-profit Soles4Soles, which distributes shoes to people in need around the world.

If you’ve been struggling with back, knee or foot pain, consider trying these shoes that can help alleviate those issues. As one shopper said, “I have been having trouble with Plantar Fasciitis for years off and on. These shoes are the most supportive shoe I have ever worn.” Love to hear it! “Life-changing shoes,” another customer declared. “Somehow the perfect mix of style, support, lightweight.”

Make sure you snag these stylish and supportive sneakers before they sell out!

