New year, new lingerie. That’s a great rule to follow every time January rolls around, especially if you’re a regular Knix shopper. You can never have too many new underthings, and that’s a fact. Right now, you can shop the Knix Lingerie Sale to get your hands on some seriously adorable bras, panties, and more, all at a great price.

Whether you’re into full coverage bras, sports bras, comfortable panties, or cheeky boyshorts, Knix has a little something for everyone, in colorful shades, prints, and inclusive sizes. And if you start shopping now, you can save up to 60% off each individual item while the sale is going on. Get ready to shop ’til you drop and fill your cart with some serious savings. Below, find our picks for the best finds right now at the Knix Lingerie Sale.

5 Fabulous Finds at the Knix Lingerie Sale

1. Super Seamless: This wireless sports bra offers a smooth and seamless fit for comfortable, glamorous workouts — was $75, just $54!

2. Take the Plunge: Show off your figure with this plunging V-neck bralette that offers great support on great-looking people (you!) — was $44, now just $22!

3. Wing It: This WingWoman contour bra makes wireless work with comfortable support and colorful designs — was $65, now just $32!

4. Essential Comfort: Slip into something more comfortable: these seamless, colorful boyshorts — was $20, now just $10!

5. Refreshingly Comfortable: This might be one of the most comfortable thongs you’ve ever slipped on your body — was $20, now just $10!

