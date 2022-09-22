15 Fashion Finds at Kohl’s That Could Pass As Designer — Starting at $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s always worth it to expand your horizons when it comes to where you shop for new clothes. Sometimes you may be seriously surprised, which is what happened to Us when we checked out what Kohl’s has in store in its fashion department!

We discovered so many beautiful, trendy styles in our search for new fall fashion, most of which we could see passing as high-end pieces. These deals are absolutely incredible, and we picked out a selection of our absolute favorites that we think will totally stop you in your tracks. Read on to discover our top finds!

This Structured Bodysuit

The stitching on this knit bodysuit mimics the look of a bustier, but the details create a much more elegant and polished look!

Get the SO® Bustier Seamed Bodysuit (originally $30) on sale for $19 at Kohl’s!

This Print Skirt

There’s something about this particular pattern that feels both unique and understated at the same time — we’re in love!

Get the Sonoma Goods For Life® Tiered Maxi Skirt (originally $44) on sale for $34 at Kohl’s!

These Classic High-Waisted Jeans

You can never go wrong with picking up some Levi’s, and here’s your chance to get a pair for an incredible discount!

Get the Levi’s® High Waisted Cropped Flare Jeans (originally $70) on sale for $35 at Kohl’s!

These Ultra Flare Jeans

Instead of wearing those same basic everyday jeans you always wear, make a statement in this super-flare style!

Get the SO® Low-Rise Extreme Flare Jeans (originally $54) on sale for $37 at Kohl’s!

This Casual Swing Dress

Shoppers say they always get tons of compliments when they wear this super flattering dress!

Get the Nine West Fit & Flare Utility Dress (originally $60) on sale for $41 at Kohl’s!

This Mock Neck Knit Dress

Show off your curves beautifully in this knit midi dress! It’s the perfect day-to-night type of piece that’s easy to switch up with styling.

Get the Nine West Turtleneck Bodycon Dress (originally $40) on sale for $31 at Kohl’s!

This Chic Jumpsuit

Sophistication is the name of the game with this stunning jumpsuit!

Get the Nine West Utility Jumpsuit (originally $68) on sale for $46 at Kohl’s!

This Boho Open-Front Cardigan

This sweater totally looks like it could have cost three times as much from a brand like Free People!

Get the LC Lauren Conrad Pointelle Long Cardigan (originally $44) on sale for $31 at Kohl’s!

This Classic Cable Knit Sweater

As far as classic cardigans go, this one is top tier, and it’s available in four gorgeous hues!

Get the Simply Vera Vera Wang V-Neck Front Button Cardigan (originally $64) on sale for $46 at Kohl’s!

This Preppy Cardigan

Every detail about this cardigan, from the contrast ribbed trim to the pearl buttons, give it an elegant and elevated feel!

Get the LC Lauren Conrad Metallic Cardigan Sweater (originally $54) on sale for $34 at Kohl’s!

This Cropped Blazer

Pair this sleek blazer with some high-waisted jeans and a tank top for an outfit made in heaven.

Get the FLX Double-Breasted Crop Blazer (originally $80) on sale for $54 at Kohl’s!

This Faux Leather Blazer

Throw this incredible blazer on over virtually any outfit to level up your look!

Get the SO® Oversized Faux Leather Blazer (originally $68) on sale for $43 at Kohl’s!

This Fur Lined Moto Jacket

We never thought we’d find a jacket as chic as this one at Kohl’s! The manmade leather looks incredibly realistic and we love the contrast between the black exterior and chocolate brown interior.

Get the SO® Vegan Leather Faux-Fur Lined Moto Jacket (originally $98) on sale for $67 at Kohl’s!

These Chunky Loafers

This type of loafer is totally on trend for fall and we adore the polished yet edgy vibe!

Get the madden girl Hoxtonn Women’s Block Heel Loafers (originally $70) on sale for $55 at Kohl’s!

These Retro Clog Heels

These shoes look like they could have been plucked from the ’70s! Pair them with some wide leg jeans and a flowy blouse to embrace your inner flower child.

Get the Sonoma Goods For Life® Gimlet Faux Wood Women’s Clogs (originally $50 ) on sale for $38 at Kohl’s!

