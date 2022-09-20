The Absolute Best Parkas to Buy Before Winter Comes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter is coming! Is it too early to start gearing up for the colder weather that’s coming our way? Absolutely not! The fall is almost here, and soon after autumn, winter will bring on the icy conditions which require Us to wear thicker, warmer jackets whenever we step out. Naturally, our go-to style that’s both timeless and practical is the parka! According to Statista, global revenue in the coats and jackets department was over $44 billion in 2022 — and it’s expected to grow annually, so clearly, we’re all looking for new pieces!

A parka doesn’t fit into one category. It merely outlines a general design that can be adjusted to fit various needs. There are parkas which are more lightweight for brisker days, and heavy duty parkas equipped for seriously low temperatures. There are more traditional parkas and trendier versions to choose from depending on your personal style, and if you don’t know which type of coat is best for you, you’re in luck! We’ve lined up a handful of different options that will help you ride out the fall and winter until spring arrives next year. Read on to check out our picks!

The Best Parkas to Buy for Winter

Levi’s Women’s Lightweight Rubberized Pu Fishtail Rain Anorak Parka Jacket

Best for Rainy Weather

Rainy weather seems to be constant in the fall, so to keep yourself protected from wet weather, this is the ultimate parka to purchase! It’s lightweight, which is suited to combat the humidity. You don’t have to worry about losing an umbrella again when you’re wearing this sleek parka!

Pros

Waterproof exterior

Multiple colors available

Positive reviews

Cons

Some limited stock

Available at: Amazon

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

Best Heavy Duty Parka

This absolute bestselling parka has garnered over 23,000 reviews on Amazon! It’s a heavy duty coat that’s best suited for extra cold days, and we’re obsessed with all of the different pockets on the front of the garment. You don’t even have to reach for a purse while wearing this parka!

Pros

Massive bestseller

Different colors and prints available

Lined with faux fur

Machine-washable

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Amazon

Legendary Whitetails Women’s Anchorage Parka

Best Casual Parka

This parka has a rustic style that’s ideal for everyday wear! Shopper who say they live in especially cold parts of the country confirm it stands up to frigid temps. It’s lined with sherpa, has a cozy hood that you can detach and comes in three beautiful neutral shades.

Pros

Glowing reviews

Waterproof shell

Insulated filling

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Amazon

ASOS Borg Patched Longline Hooded Parka

Best Faux-Fur Parka

We adore wearing statement faux-fur jackets in the winter, and this parka style has to be one of our favorites. It’s cuddly and cozy, and the longer length will certainly keep your body warm in the cold. If you’re looking for a trendier parka, this one has your name written all over it!

Pros

Super stylish

Hooded

Comfy fit

Cons

No customer reviews yet

Available at: Nordstrom

Levi’s Storm Water Resistant Faux Leather Parka

Best Faux-Leather Parka

Most parkas are made from either nylon or knit materials, so this faux-leather version is a bit of an anomaly! We adore the combination the unique material and standard design. If you want to go for an edgier vibe, this is your coat!

Pros

Beautiful faux-leather material

Removable faux-fur trim

Waist-cinching elastic built in

Cons

No customer reviews yet

Available at: Nordstrom

Blanc Noir Yolo Stitch Hooded Parka

Best Sporty Parka

This is the perfect parka to wear to the gym to keep you comfortably warm after a workout session! It’s lightweight, yet warm and breathable — all at the same time. You can also wear it as a casual jacket during the early days of winter while it’s not particularly cold out!

Pros

Equipped with tons of pockets

Lightweight material

Easy to layer with

Cons

Expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

F.O.G. Women’s Short Puffer Coat

Best Short Parka

Not a fan of long parkas? This shorter version was made for you! The hem hits just past the hips so it keeps a fair amount of your lower half warm, but provides your legs more mobility than longer styles. Shoppers say it’s one of their go-to winter coats!

Pros

Affordable price

Fun colors and prints available

Long cuffs with thumbholes

Cons

May not be best for extra cold conditions

Available at: Walmart

Nike Sportswear City Quilted Longline Down Parka

Best Long Parka

If you cannot bear the cold, this parka is what you need in your closet ASAP. The length reaches all the way down to the ankles so your entire frame feels insulated and protected against the cold winter air. Reviewers say there’s enough room in the lower half of the parka for you to comfortably walk around, and we think the exaggerated length makes quite the statement!

Pros

Extra long hem

Eye-catching sheen nylon material

Comfortable fit

Cons

Few customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Wantdo Women’s Winter Thicken Jacket

Best Classic Parka

When we think of what a timeless parka looks like, this coat is exactly what comes to mind! We adore the toggle details on the front, plus the fitted silhouette of the jacket. If you want to use this coat for layering, shoppers recommend you definitely order a size up for extra room.

Pros

Classic style

Different color options

Affordable

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

Available at: Amazon

Outdoor Ventures Women’s Softshell Jacket

Best Lightweight Parka

If you don’t need a particularly heavy parka, this lighter version will keep you feeling cozy yet cool at the same time! The outer shell is made from a windproof material and the inside is fleece-lined, which creates insular warmth that’s not bulky by any means.

Pros

Super lightweight feel

Different color options

Affordable

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

Available at: Amazon

The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka

Best Down Parka

This goose down jacket is the ultimate parka worth investing in. It may be the priciest one on our list, but it will last you for years and years to come. It can withstand serious cold weather and boasts hundreds of five-star reviews to back up how amazing it truly is!

Pros

Super durable

Extra warm

Tons of positive reviews

Cons

Expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!