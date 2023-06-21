This Greek Skincare Set Could Have You Glowing Like Aphrodite

Content produced in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Want a goddess-like glow? It only makes sense to add some Greek beauty into your daily routine! Luckily, QVC just introduced Korres to its shoppers, a skincare brand that blends science and nature to create groundbreaking products!

Korres was co-founded by Lena Korres, a pharmacist and chemical engineer, out of the oldest apothecary in Athens, Greece. The brand is rooted in botanical ingredients, quality products with a special focus on its cruelty-free operations, this brand is an all-around refreshing find.

Don’t know where to start with Korres? Luckily, there’s a kit that makes it easy!

Get the Korres Greek Skincare 5-Piece Discovery Collection for just $49 at QVC!

This set comes with five travel-size products that you can use for both your morning routine and night routine, allowing you to test out each formula before buying the full size. First is the Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser, designed to soften skin as it cleanses. Next is the Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink, a replenishing gel moisturizer made with resveratrol.

The third product in this set is the Santorini Grape Poreless Skin Cream, formulated with salicylic acid to address pores. Next is Black Pine 3D Eye Serum, which focuses on the look of fine lines, wrinkles and elasticity. Last is the Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial, an overnight vitamin C treatment with a delectable soufflé texture!

Okay, but how do you actually use these products? In the morning, you’ll want to wash with the cleanser, dot on the eye serum, follow up with the Skin Drink and then lock everything in with the Poreless cream. At night, you’ll repeat almost the exact same ritual, but you can replace the cream with the Wild Rose facial for the best beauty sleep ever!

This five-piece set could have you looking like you floated straight down from Mount Olympus, giving your complexion an absolutely divine glow worthy of legends. Getting a whole routine for under $50 is an incredible win, and QVC has the full sizes of these products and more waiting for you when you’re ready!

Looking for something else? Explore more Korres products here and check out all other skincare finds at QVC here!

