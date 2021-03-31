Kosas Just Launched Their New Brow Collection — And We’re Obsessed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Get ready for your brows to meet their new BFFs! Kosas, a beauty brand beloved by mega-influencers like Emma Chamberlain (who happens to star in this campaign), just launched a new range known as Brow Team. It’s a trio of products that was designed to give you the brows of your wildest dreams. These aren’t just makeup products that you wear and wipe off at the end of the day — each item is packed with nutrients that can make your brows naturally flourish!

Out of the three products, our favorite might be the Brow Pop pencil. The unique shape of the pencil and its double function can create a gorgeous brow that frames your face for a stellar makeup look!

Clearly, this is far beyond your typical brow pencil — it’s flat and slanted in a triangular shape, which allows you to create different brush strokes for assorted parts of the brow. You can use the pointed tip to achieve finer lines that look like brow hairs, plus the flat side can fill in any areas that require an extra boost.

If you’re a newbie to using brow products on your own, this is a great pencil to start out with. With these two trusty options, it’s hard to mess up! Sure, it might take a couple of tries to get the hang of it — but once you know what you’re doing, you’ll end up with flawless brows every time!

This brow product may also cause the appearance of your brows to improve over time! The formula contains Vitamin B5 and Castor Oil, which both nourish and moisturize your brow hairs. Kosas products always have a skincare element built into their formulas in order to enhance your natural beauty, and each of the Brow Team products is packed with ingredients that can help your brows reach new lengths.

In addition to the Brow Pop pencil, the Air Brow tinted volumizing gel can help your brows achieve incredible fullness, and the Air Brow clear gel may be the key to strengthening your existing brow hairs. You can use all three of these products together, separately or mix and match accordingly. This team of brow essentials may completely transform the look of your brows with or without makeup — and we’re seriously impressed!

