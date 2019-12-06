We’re Obsessed With Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Towel Turban





Getting ready for a night out is a sacred ritual. It can even be a therapeutic practice and necessary time for self care. Whether we’re getting primped and polished with friends or on our own, it’s always a fun time!

We start our process with a shower, of course. And in the time that it takes for our hair to dry, we like to get our makeup done. A great towel is essential for this step — and we’re particularly obsessed with this one that Kourtney Kardashian herself says is a hit!

Get the Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turban for $30, available from Aquis!

This hair turban from Aquis is an absolute must-have product. Having a towel turban that’s made just for your hair is not only super handy — but can do wonders for your hair’s overall health. The eldest Kardashian actually collaborated with the brand to create her own personalized leopard-print version of this turban, and we’re still obsessing over it!

The reality star’s brand Poosh teamed up with Aquis for the amazing collab — and she couldn’t be more enthusiastic about her product. “I designed the leopard print based off of one of my favorite robes growing up,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in a press release. “You can also wear it inside-out to sleep (charmeuse against your hair), as it helps to preserve your hair style and eliminate bed head. Since using our rapid dry towel turban, I have noticed less overall breakage and more shine. I’m so excited to share one of my hair secrets with you.”

Get the Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turban for $30, available from Aquis!

This turban from Aquis is particularly special, because it can help cut hair drying time in half! That’s thanks to to a proprietary wicking fabric called Aquitex that it’s designed with. This technology can help avoid the stretching and swelling of wet hair that makes it vulnerable to frizz, split-ends and damage.

When we use regular towels as turbans after getting out of the shower, we’re actually running the risk of doing some serious damage to our tresses. But with the help of this turban from Aquis we can treat our hair with the respect it deserves! This is a great item to pick up for yourself or get for someone as a gift for the holidays. You can even get it embroidered for extra personalization! We know that life with this turban can be significantly better, and we can’t wait to use it every time after we get out of the shower!

Get the Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turban for $30, available from Aquis!

