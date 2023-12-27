Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Celebrities often seem to be larger-than-life fixtures who don’t struggle with the daily dramas non-A-listers face. But contrary to popular belief, they’re just like Us. They experience highs, lows and everything in between. Our favorite stars go through tricky times and struggle with insecurities too. Thanks to social media, celebs have come forward about their IRL encounters, and to be quite frank, they’re often far more relatable than most people would think.

In fact, Kourtney Kardashian opened up to her Instagram followers about the difficulties of postpartum dressing. Seven weeks after welcoming her son, Rocky, with husband Travis Barker, the new mom shared a post of the outfit she wore to her family’s annual Christmas Eve bash. “When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat,” the Lemme founder wrote. She effortlessly posed in a full-length fur coat and bodysuit, which was an instant hit — racking up over one million likes.

Whether you’re experiencing changes like Kardashian or you’re simply impressed with the stunning aesthetic, you can recreate the vibe with a full-length faux-fur find on Amazon.

Get the Roaman Full-Length Faux-Fur Coat for just $180 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Roaman full-length faux-fur coat is a comfy option which closely resembles the stunning piece Kardashian wore. You’ll want to snuggle up in this warm coat all season long thanks to its buttery-soft fabric. Even better? It’s safe to machine wash. Verified Amazon shoppers are delighted because it feels outrageously soft and works as a protective layer to combat brutal winter weather.

You can score this cold-temperature-approved coat in three neutral shades. Naturally, the styling options are endless! There are so many outfit ideas you can put together whether you snag this coat in black, fox or chinchilla. The coat serves as the perfect layer for formal events and casual ones too. You can dress up a two-piece lounge set when you add this outerwear to the mix. You can even wear it over a sparkling New Year’s Eve look to truly channel Kardashian’s ensemble!

Shoppers were so impressed with this luxurious find that they ordered it multiple times. “It is SUPER WARM and a little bit heavy,” one shopper noted. “The lining inside is nice. This just means if you are like me and prefer to wear summer clothes in the winter you ABSOLUTELY CAN,” the shopper added.

Looking for more options? We picked out eight other black faux-fur coats available at Amazon — all linked below. Happy shopping, ladies!

