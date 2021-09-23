Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kourtney Kardashian is truly living her best life right now. Her relationship with famed Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has taken social media (and the red carpet) by storm. They’re completely in love, and it shows — there’s an undeniable glow whenever we spot the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star out and about!

But we can’t just credit the 42-year-old entrepreneur’s love life for how amazing she looks — her makeup skills are also seriously on point! She’s absolutely mastered the natural no-makeup makeup look, and to frame her gorgeous face, she defines her flawless brows with this $22 brow pencil from Kelley Baker.

Get the Kelley Baker Brows Brow Defining Pencil for $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Kardashian shared her everyday makeup routine with Vogue in a video that’s been viewed over 16 million times, and one of the final steps is to perfect her brows with this surprisingly affordable brow pencil. Her arches are already stunning, so she uses this pencil to lightly “fill in” any sparse areas.

This pencil is double-sided, with the product at one end and a spoolie on the other. This way, you can brush your brows out and shape the hairs. We love that the pencil end is a twist-up so that you don’t have to worry about sharpening the pencil, which is ideal if you’re doing your makeup on the go!

Shoppers say that this product allows you to have more “control of application” in order to achieve the exact brow look you’re going for. The pencil itself is super thin for ultimate brow definition, which creates “natural looking results.” It also isn’t too soft, which makes it easy to fix if you make a mistake. Knowing Kardashian’s love of the natural aesthetic, we’re not surprised that this is her go-to brow pencil. Reviewers are calling this pencil “one of the best” they have ever tried, and one claims they “haven’t used another brow pencil since.” Thanks, Kourt!

