Nothing beats a reliable pair of sneakers. Whether it’s high-tops or low-tops, sneakers are a closet essential for many because of how comfortable they are — especially when a busy day is on the calendar. Kristen Stewart, who is currently in the midst of a fashion-packed press tour for the upcoming film Love Lies Bleeding, knows a thing or two about serving up an edgy, stylish look — and her latest ensemble proves exactly that!

While out and about in New York City earlier this week, Stewart was spotted in a moto-inspired, sporty ensemble styled by Tara Swennen, her longtime stylist. The look consisted of a chic leather jacket, graphic T-shirt, maxi skirt and the most simple sneakers. Stewart decided to finish her attire with a classic pair of white Van sneakers for a functional, comfy twist.

The Vans Authentic Core Classics Sneakers are ideal for spring and the upcoming warm weather. These shoes feature a lightweight and flexible canvas upper and have a die-cut EVA insert for comfort. Also, they have vulcanized rubber outsoles with the brand’s signature waffle tread for superior grip and traction. Further, these shoes come in 10 colors — we, of course, love the white and black variations — and have a 5 to 17.5 size range.

Get the Vans Authentic Core Classics Sneakers for $55 at Zappos!

To style these sneakers, you can pair them with jeans and a T-shirt for a relaxed, casual ensemble. For a slightly elevated approach, team yours with a floral dress and a jean jacket for a spring-appropriate situation. The beauty of these shoes is their versatility — they can coordinate with any item in your closet (especially in the white hue).

While reviewing these neutral sneakers, one Zappos reviewer gushed, “Great shoes! They are so cute, exactly like the picture. Super clean and a fresh, very nice pair of Vans.”

Another Zappos shopper added, “This product is literally the best product that I have ever purchased from Zappos. It fits great and goes well with a lot of clothing. Plus, you cannot beat the price. I love it!”

If you need a versatile, clean pair of sneakers to wear for spring and summer, these Kristen Stewart-approved Vans are an easy addition that will always add to an outfit.

Want to see other options available on Zappos? Shop more staple sneakers we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Vans here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!

