Plump Your Lips Like Kristen Stewart With This Luminous Pink Gloss

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A pinky-nude gloss is simply a makeup must-have. No matter if you love to do a dramatic eye, a fierce contour or simply some tinted sunscreen, swiping something onto your lips is essential, especially to keep them moisturized in the fall and winter. We’ve tried countless balms, but they don’t do much visually and often seem to leave our lips feeling even drier within 15 minutes. That’s why we’re all about the gloss!

Of course, lip glosses often have their issues too. Sometimes they’re sticky, sometimes they’re too sheer, and sometimes they can also dry out your lips if they’re not made with the right ingredients. It’s not only okay to be picky when choosing one — it’s encouraged. That’s why our pick of the moment is from one of the top brands in the world — and was recently seen on Kristen Stewart!

Get the Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturizing Glossimer in Noce Moscata for just $32 at Chanel! Free shipping!

Stewart wore the Noce Moscata shade of this Chanel gloss to the 2021 Met Gala, working perfectly with her entirely Chanel ensemble (she’s a longtime brand ambassador). The shade is a nude pink with a golden luminosity that simply shines on any A-list red carpet, as the Spencer actress proved. Shoutout to celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey for doing an impeccable job, as always!

This gloss is super lightweight and non-sticky. It claims to smooth, plump and moisturize lips, providing hours of comfort and care. With ingredients like coconut oil, peptides, vitamin E and Chanel’s Hydraboost Complex, your pout will look and feel perfect all night long!

Get the Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturizing Glossimer in Noce Moscata for just $32 at Chanel! Free shipping!

Another cool thing about this lip gloss is the applicator, which honestly can play such a huge role in deciding whether or not we love a product. This is a dual-sided applicator, allowing for more even coverage an high precision. One side is curved for coating the bottom lip, while the other side is rounded to target the top lip!

This lip gloss has a collective 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Chanel’s site, so it’s safe to say that reviewers are loving it. They say it “feels moisturizing and sublime upon application” and that even the applicator itself “feels like a plush pillow on your lips.” They’re calling the formula “simply phenomenal” and are even reporting being “blown away by the packaging.” They “cannot leave home” without this gloss now and “wear nothing else” now that they own it. It’s no surprise that many are planning on purchasing more colors!

Those looking to buy more colors are in luck too, because this gloss comes in 24 shades. After Noce Moscata is in your cart, check out Chilli for a bolder red, or Caramel for something with more brown. There’s even a blue shade called Aphrodite! Check them all out!

Get the Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturizing Glossimer in Noce Moscata for just $32 at Chanel! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop other lip products here and explore all Chanel makeup here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!