Emma Roberts ‘Couldn’t Do Without’ This Eye-Opening Mascara

If we had exactly one minute to put on makeup before heading out for the day, we know exactly what we’d do. We’d swipe on a little concealer under our eyes and dot it onto any blemishes, we’d swipe on a lipstick or tinted lip balm and we’d definitely sweep some mascara onto our eyelashes. If we had to choose just one product out of the three, mascara would be it!

Emphasizing your lashes can truly make such a huge difference in your look, even compared to products you apply all over your face. It could be the one thing to take you from “I’m still half-asleep” to “I woke up like this.” That’s why even on her minimal makeup days, even Emma Roberts makes sure to always have mascara on!

Last year, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Roberts revealed all of the most important steps of her beauty routine. Like many of us though, she likes to take it easy on her days off. “When I was younger, I used to wear a lot of makeup and I always wear it when on set, so it can feel a bit like a costume,” the actress explained. “That’s why, when I’m not working, I try to avoid wearing much of it and I have a real ‘less is more’ mantra. I couldn’t do without mascara though. I love the Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara. It makes me look so much more awake and I like that the formula is really dark.”

Oh, and when she does go full out with a red lip, she also revealed that she uses this Charlotte Tilbury pencil to keep it from transferring. Just an extra tidbit for if you’re looking for a whole beauty routine revamp!

This Chanel mascara is all about precision, aiming to add volume, length and “intense color” to each lash with each swipe. It uses its exclusive Snowflakes brush to do so, which combines long and short bristles for that “extreme, eye-opening effect” that Roberts loves. The formula itself is also impressive, made with natural waxes and rapid-drying acacia gum to create a chic curling effect!

Reviewers say they “will never use another mascara” after trying this one. They love how it “glides on beautifully” and appreciate how there are no “globs” on the wand to deal with. They say the brush “seems to hug and separate your lashes for the most voluminous eyes every time,” and we’re more than on board with that!

While Roberts would prefer the Noir black shade of this mascara, it also comes in a navy called Blue Night, and Nordstrom has a brown called Ecorces in stock right now as well. Which is your fave shade?

