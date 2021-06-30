This Summer Basic Is a Staple in Kristin Cavallari’s Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a fact that many celebrities enjoy taking fashion risks when they’re stepping out on the red carpet. But in their downtime, they tend to keep it simple — and we particularly love how low-key Kristin Cavallari‘s signature style is!

While some of her ensembles are more elaborate, her stripped-down outfits start with an essential piece: A white tank, tee or bodysuit! Clearly, the Uncommon James designer loves wearing white tops in the summer, and we’re currently stocking up on similar pieces to score her minimalist-chic style — starting with this bodysuit!

Get the ReoRia Women’s Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

A key feature in the basic tops Cavallari wears regularly is their high-cut halter-like design, and this bodysuit from ReoRia has that same aesthetic! It immediately makes the look feel more elevated and elegant, even though it’s an incredibly comfortable piece. The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star adores wearing her white halter styles with layers and layers of gold necklaces to punch up her #OOTDs — and we highly recommend doing the same. In fact, you can even shop jewelry from her Uncommon James line if you really want to channel Cavallari!

This bodysuit is a serious favorite with shoppers and one of Amazon’s all-time bestsellers! Reviewers claim that the quality is outstanding and the fabric feels stretchy and supportive. Plus, the bust area is lined so that it’s not see-through. Yes, you may be able to wear it without a bra!

You can team this bodysuit with skirts, denim cutoffs, skinny jeans and dressier slacks for the office (just throw a blazer on top). You can pick it up in a slew of different shades if white isn’t your cup of tea. Get it in black, nude and brown, or go for one of the brighter hues like orange or pink. It’s truly a staple that everyone needs in their closet, and the white option is an absolute must for the summer!

