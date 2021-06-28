Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could be anywhere in the world right at this very moment, a beach vacation would likely be the top pick. We want to be relaxing in the sun, dipping our toes into the ocean, enjoying an ice-cold drink and pulling out all of our best summer outfits to suit the occasion — and taking photos in them, of course.

That being said, the best pieces of clothing are the ones you can wear both on and off vacation. Just because you’re back home doesn’t mean you can’t keep those feel-good vibes flowing. Kristin Cavallari recently went on a family vacation to one of her favorite places, Cabo San Lucas, and she wore a dress that captured exactly that idea. We wanted one of our own!

Get the Glamaker Boho Floral Sundress (originally $20) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Just like Cavallari’s dress, this Glamaker dress we found on Amazon is white with a high halter neckline, a maxi hem and a beautiful floral print. And while Cavallari belted her dress, this piece actually has a tie belt already attached at the natural waist for an easy way to a figure-loving fit!

This boho dress is sleeveless with a comfy, relaxed fit, and it has a shorter lining underneath to keep any see-through mishaps from happening — definitely an important addition for a summery white dress. Every detail is so on point!

Cavallari wore this dress with double-strap, braided nude sandals (get the look with this pair from Amazon), but there are definitely more outfit opportunities that await. As you can see in the photos on Amazon, this dress is so versatile it can even be worn with black booties and a fedora for a cool fall look. You could also dress it up for a nice occasion with some sparkly heels and a sleek updo. You could also totally dress it down with a pair of simple sneakers and maybe a light jacket if the weather calls for it!

So, we might not be able to instantly teleport ourselves to a beach vacation (and drop all of our responsibilities along the way), but what we can do is grab a dress that gives us those same beautiful vibes. Plus, now we’ll know the first thing to pack when that highly-coveted trip finally does roll around!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!