Channel Kristin Cavallari’s $598 One-Shoulder NYC Look for Under $30

One-shoulder styles are having a major moment in fashion right now. They took a little bit of a break for a while, but they’re back in full force and making us wonder why we ever let them out of our sight — and our closet.

Ready to welcome one-shoulder styles back into your life — or even try them on for the first time ever? We’re so excited for you. That’s why we’re going to show you our current favorite piece. We found this dress after seeing Kristin Cavallari wear something incredibly similar!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

Get the LYANER One-Shoulder Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Dress for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently posted a photo gallery to her Instagram, documenting a “quick stop in NYC.” One of the slides was a mirror selfie, in which she wore a gorgeous one-shoulder beige mini dress with flattering ruching. We looked it up, of course, and found that it was this The Sei dress, which rings in at $598. Sadly, that was a little more (or really, a lot more) than we wanted to spend.

We hopped over to Amazon with hope in our hearts and keyword ideas in our heads for the search bar, and after some scrolling and clicking, we found this LYANER dress, which is practically identical in so many ways. It’s beige, it’s mini, it has a one-shoulder design and it has the ruching. The best part, of course? Its under-$30 price tag!

Another thing we love about this particular LYANER dress is that it’s super stretchy. If you hate how restricting tighter dresses can be, you may be really excited about this one. Even shoppers who are nine months pregnant say they can comfortable wear it because of how stretchy it is!

While the beige version is the way to go for recreating Cavallari’s look, this dress comes in 15 other colors as well. Grab it in white or black, or go for one of the many pops! There’s a Kelly green, a baby pink, a hot red, a lavender purple and more!

Let this dress do the talking with a simple pair of heels like Cavallari did, or you can add a sparkly belt. You can always dress it down too by layering up and swapping out the heels for sneakers!

