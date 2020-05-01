Kristin Cavallari Keeps This Quick-Clean Spray in Her Bag — And It’s on Sale

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

There are plenty of health-conscious celebrities who we look to for advice and helpful hints — including Kristin Cavallari! She’s known to be a major fan of all-natural products, so when she gives something her stamp of approval, we pay attention.

With that in mind, we revisited her exclusive interview with Us, where she revealed the essentials that are always in her purse. While there are plenty of gems (the Chanel wallet is goals!), this cleansing spray immediately caught our attention. After a little extra research, we discovered that it’s not only a super convenient product, it’s also on sale at Amazon right now!

Get the Young Living Thieves Spray 3 pack, 1 fl. oz. (originally $63) on sale with free shipping for just $46, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 24, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Cavallari claims that the Thieves Spray from Young Living “is great for traveling” and keeping in your bag at all times. “It’s supposed to help you not get sick, so I’ll spray it on my hands. It smells like Christmas too,” she explained. Um, amazing! The spray uses plant-based ingredients that have natural cleansing properties in order to help you quickly clean different surfaces. This is not a hand sanitizer though, and doesn’t have the same properties as a typical sanitizing product does. You should still be using products that have more than 60% alcohol content in their formula, as outlined by the CDC.

That isn’t to say that this spray isn’t useful. It does contain denatured alcohol in its formula, so you are free to use this to clean your hands or other surfaces around the house. While it won’t be your primary sanitizing product, it’s a quick all-natural supplement that’s free from harsh toxins, and safe to use around children. As a devoted mother of three young kids, Cavallari is always putting their safety first – which is yet another reason her picks tend to be solid suggestions!

