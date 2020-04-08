Kristin Cavallari’s past few weeks have been just a little different than pretty much everyone’s else’s. When the reality star left for a Bahamas vacation with her family and friends, she didn’t realize she would end up stuck there for an indefinite period of time. When the government issued a lockdown, however, she knew she had to make it work.

Cavallari, along with husband Jay Cutler, their three children, BFF Justin Anderson and Anderson’s fiancé, Aaron “Scoot” Rhodes, have finally made it home after an unpredictable few weeks — but before they managed to make their way back, they gave us a couple of things to consider. Those couple of things? The shoes from Cavallari’s workout videos on Instagram!

View this post on Instagram SUNDAY | workout by @risemovement choreography by me and @justinanderson A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

Get the Vionic Alaina Sock Sneaker (originally $120) starting at just $84 at Nordstrom! Also available at Zappos and in more colors at Amazon!

While on her unexpectedly-extended spring break, Cavallari still kept up with her exercises, writing that there were “no excuses.” She posted two time-lapse videos on Instagram with Anderson to reveal their workout routines — from squats to ab work to even some adorable dancing. The first thing we noticed though? Her sneakers, of course! We’d recognize Vionic anywhere!

These sock-fit sneakers feature a stretch-knit upper that won’t just score you fashion points these days, but will keep your feet feeling comfortable to the max. Just pull them on with the help of the tongue and heel pull-tabs. That’s right — these shoes have toggled elastic lacing so you don’t need to waste your time with single knots, double knots or loose laces that could cause you to trip. The elastic laces and bands crossing the vamp and heel will keep your feet snug without the hassle, and the targeted traction points on the outsole will help keep you on your feet!

The outside of this shoe already had Us sold, but inside is where the magic really happens. That’s where the removable Orthaheel insole is, after all. This insole “provides podiatrist-designed orthotic support, relief and stability to bring natural alignment to your foot,” even potentially improving the way you walk and therefore straightening out your posture. Quick tip: Try wearing these for only a few hours at a time during your first few days with them so your feet can properly adjust!

Cavallari is wearing the black-and-white version of this Alaina sneaker in both of her videos, pairing it with her adorable activewear, but feel free to explore more choices. The all-black version is on sale, and if you check out Amazon, you’ll find so many more colors, including blue, pink, red, turquoise and grey!

As Cavallari showed us, just because we can’t control all circumstances doesn’t mean we can’t control others, so we know we’re taking control right now and picking up a pair of these shoes for our next workout!

