Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to shopping, I prefer to save rather than splurge. I’d rather buy an inexpensive accessory instead of wasting money on a pricey piece I may ruin or lose (we’ve all been there before). But ever since discovering Kurt Geiger London, I can finally afford luxury labels without breaking the bank! Plus, the brand is even more affordable now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Especially known for colorful handbags with fun accents, Kurt Geiger produces unique works of art. Each design is original, whimsical and vibrant. The ultimate fashion statement! Celebrity fans include Paris Hilton, J.Lo, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Eva Longoria.

Kurt Geiger is like the Willy Wonka of style. From tweed to leather and metallics to crystals, these embellished bags make Us feel like kids in a candy shop! Below are seven purses currently on sale at Nordstrom. Make a splash this summer with these must-have markdowns!

Shoreditch Convertible Crossbody Bag

Color Us obsessed with this rainbow tweed crossbody! Since there are so many different hues in this handbag, this versatile piece goes with so many different outfits.

Was $325 On Sale: $220 You Save 32% See It!

Soho Quilted Leather Shopper

Elevate your errands with this quilted leather oversized shopper. “Even better IRL,” one customer commented. “Super-soft and comfortable for such a large bag.”

Was $365 On Sale: $245 You Save 33% See It!

Soho Leather Wallet on a Chain

Unleash your inner Barbie with this metallic pink leather wallet! Part clutch and part crossbody, this mini purse will hold all your essentials on a night out.

Was $155 On Sale: $100 You Save 35% See It!

Soho Leather Belt Bag

Belt bags have become our go-to accessory on a hot girl walk. Take your sporty style to the next level with this quilted leather belt bag with a chain strap. So chic!

Was $215 On Sale: $140 You Save 35% See It!

Fruit Party Rainbow Clutch

Taste the rainbow with this adorable fruit crossbody bag! Such a cute statement piece for summer.

Was $145 On Sale: $87 You Save 40% See It!

Soho Leather Camera Bag

This small black crossbody bag is the perfect size for day-to-night! We all need an LBD in our closet (and this time, we mean Little Black Bag!).

Was $185 On Sale: $120 You Save 35% See It!

Kensington Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag

We’re simply smitten with this pink and orange tweed shoulder bag! The pastel hues and preppy style feel fitting for the Hamptons, right?

Was $245 On Sale: $147 You Save 40% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: