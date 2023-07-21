Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Summer Steals

Make a Summer Fashion Statement With These Kurt Geiger Bags From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By
tweed-purse
Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

When it comes to shopping, I prefer to save rather than splurge. I’d rather buy an inexpensive accessory instead of wasting money on a pricey piece I may ruin or lose (we’ve all been there before). But ever since discovering Kurt Geiger London, I can finally afford luxury labels without breaking the bank! Plus, the brand is even more affordable now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Especially known for colorful handbags with fun accents, Kurt Geiger produces unique works of art. Each design is original, whimsical and vibrant. The ultimate fashion statement! Celebrity fans include Paris Hilton, J.Lo, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Eva Longoria.

Kurt Geiger is like the Willy Wonka of style. From tweed to leather and metallics to crystals, these embellished bags make Us feel like kids in a candy shop! Below are seven purses currently on sale at Nordstrom. Make a splash this summer with these must-have markdowns!

Shoreditch Convertible Crossbody Bag

Kurt Geiger tweed bag
Nordstrom

Color Us obsessed with this rainbow tweed crossbody! Since there are so many different hues in this handbag, this versatile piece goes with so many different outfits.

Was $325On Sale: $220You Save 32%
See It!

Soho Quilted Leather Shopper

leather shopper
Nordstrom

Elevate your errands with this quilted leather oversized shopper. “Even better IRL,” one customer commented. “Super-soft and comfortable for such a large bag.”

Was $365On Sale: $245You Save 33%
See It!

Soho Leather Wallet on a Chain

metallic handbag
Nordstrom

Unleash your inner Barbie with this metallic pink leather wallet! Part clutch and part crossbody, this mini purse will hold all your essentials on a night out.

Was $155On Sale: $100You Save 35%
See It!

Soho Leather Belt Bag

belt bag
Nordstrom

Belt bags have become our go-to accessory on a hot girl walk. Take your sporty style to the next level with this quilted leather belt bag with a chain strap. So chic!

Was $215On Sale: $140You Save 35%
See It!

Fruit Party Rainbow Clutch

fruit purse
Nordstrom

Taste the rainbow with this adorable fruit crossbody bag! Such a cute statement piece for summer.

Was $145On Sale: $87You Save 40%
See It!

Soho Leather Camera Bag

leather handbag
Nordstrom

This small black crossbody bag is the perfect size for day-to-night! We all need an LBD in our closet (and this time, we mean Little Black Bag!).

Was $185On Sale: $120You Save 35%
See It!

Kensington Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag

tweed handbag
Nordstrom

We’re simply smitten with this pink and orange tweed shoulder bag! The pastel hues and preppy style feel fitting for the Hamptons, right?

Was $245On Sale: $147You Save 40%
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

nordstrom-anniversary-sale-black-friday-prices

15 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals That Rival Black Friday Prices

Read article
Nordstrom-Anniversary-Sale-Wrap-Dresses

The Best Wrap Dresses to Shop in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Read article
Nordstrom

10 Trending Products in the Nordstrom Sale — From Leggings to Candles

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!