When it comes to shopping, I prefer to save rather than splurge. I’d rather buy an inexpensive accessory instead of wasting money on a pricey piece I may ruin or lose (we’ve all been there before). But ever since discovering Kurt Geiger London, I can finally afford luxury labels without breaking the bank! Plus, the brand is even more affordable now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Especially known for colorful handbags with fun accents, Kurt Geiger produces unique works of art. Each design is original, whimsical and vibrant. The ultimate fashion statement! Celebrity fans include Paris Hilton, J.Lo, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Eva Longoria.
Kurt Geiger is like the Willy Wonka of style. From tweed to leather and metallics to crystals, these embellished bags make Us feel like kids in a candy shop! Below are seven purses currently on sale at Nordstrom. Make a splash this summer with these must-have markdowns!
Shoreditch Convertible Crossbody Bag
Color Us obsessed with this rainbow tweed crossbody! Since there are so many different hues in this handbag, this versatile piece goes with so many different outfits.
Soho Quilted Leather Shopper
Elevate your errands with this quilted leather oversized shopper. “Even better IRL,” one customer commented. “Super-soft and comfortable for such a large bag.”
Soho Leather Wallet on a Chain
Unleash your inner Barbie with this metallic pink leather wallet! Part clutch and part crossbody, this mini purse will hold all your essentials on a night out.
Soho Leather Belt Bag
Belt bags have become our go-to accessory on a hot girl walk. Take your sporty style to the next level with this quilted leather belt bag with a chain strap. So chic!
Fruit Party Rainbow Clutch
Taste the rainbow with this adorable fruit crossbody bag! Such a cute statement piece for summer.
Soho Leather Camera Bag
This small black crossbody bag is the perfect size for day-to-night! We all need an LBD in our closet (and this time, we mean Little Black Bag!).
Kensington Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag
We’re simply smitten with this pink and orange tweed shoulder bag! The pastel hues and preppy style feel fitting for the Hamptons, right?
