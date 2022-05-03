Kyle Richards Wore This Exact $25 Workout Jacket to Bring Out Her Eyes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have truly never seen Kyle Richards wear an outfit that doesn’t complement her flawlessly. She’s never afraid to take a risk while staying true to her signature style. The Real Housewives star and actress doesn’t simply go for what fits her best — she also pays special attention to the details.

Even with her everyday athleisure pieces, Richards’ ensembles are thought-out. She recently shared her favorite spring items from Amazon with shoppers via livestream, and explained why a jacket she wore in a particular shade is especially great for bringing out her eyes!

Get the Gihuo Women’s Athletic Full Zip Lightweight Workout Jacket for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Gihuo zip-up jacket is a perfect lightweight layer to wear over a sports bra and leggings — or throw on over any type of casual look. The specific color Richards was referring to in her livestream was a bold neon green hue, and we must note that she looked absolutely amazing in it! She explained that the vibrant hue helps to bring out the green in her peepers, and another reason why she’s such a fan of the tint is because it looks fabulous on pretty much everyone — regardless of hair color or skin tone.

No surprise here: The athletic jacket is a major bestseller among shoppers. It’s made from a super stretchy and soft material that’s moisture-wicking, and the fitted style was designed to flatter any body type. If you love the look of the jacket but don’t particularly like Richards’ neon green color of choice, it comes in plenty of other options for you to choose from! Use it for layering or rock it on its own, whether you’re hitting the gym or just out running errands. We can already tell how much use we’re going to get out of this jazzy jacket!

