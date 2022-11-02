Score Kyle Richards’ Trendy Tie-Dye Tote for Less Than $50 at Alo Yoga

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s in the bag! When it comes to totes, we have one main concern in mind: size. We need ample space to hold all our belongings. The bigger, the better!

If there’s one stylish celeb whose closet we’d like to raid, it’s Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star boasts an enviable handbag collection that is mostly out of our price range. But just the other week, she was spotted sporting this tie-dye shopper tote from Alo Yoga while out and about — and it’s only $48! This oversized bag is an everyday essential, large enough to fit any necessities on the go. I use my Alo shopper as a weekender for road trips, a beach bag in the summer or as extra storage when running errands.

Richards is not the only fan of this trendy tote! We’ve noticed tons of other women rocking this versatile bag from work to a workout class. Keep scrolling for more details about this must-have accessory!

The Shopper Tote from Alo Yoga is an iconic staple from the activewear brand. Large and very much in charge, this heavy-duty canvas bag features corded handles for enhanced durability. And the Alo Yoga logo is our humble brag that we go to the gym every once in a while. Weird flex, but okay.

Even though this tote is oversized, the cotton construction keeps it lightweight and portable. You can stuff this convenient bag in the back of your car, under your desk or on a rack for easy access in a pinch. Need a change of clothes to go from the office to happy hour? This shopper is the perfect solution. Trust Us — it will come in handy.

Richards proves that this tote is just as much a fashion fixture as it is a multi-purpose storage unit. Get you a bag that does both.

So, what do shoppers have to say about this Shopper Tote? According to one reviewer, “This bag is just big enough for a weekender but not too big that I can’t use it for my gym stuff. Overall amazing, I just love it!” Another customer called this bag “versatile and large enough to pack clothes, grocery shop, gym bag, etc. I use this bag everyday!” And one shopper said, “The bag really can fit everything inside. Lightweight and comfy.”

This Alo Yoga tote really can do it all. Whether you’re heading to the gym or the grocery store, the pool or the mall, this tie-dye tote will get you to your destination in style.

