Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Go-To Foundation Is on Sale for Black Friday!

Celebrities always seem to have flawless skin no matter where they are. It doesn’t matter if they’re at a red carpet event or just out getting groceries, they seemingly always look perfect!

But we know that they enlist the help of a trove of products to achieve their amazing complexions. So whenever we hear that a celeb has revealed their beauty and skincare secrets, we jump at the chance to imitate their routines. One of our faves, Kylie Jenner, recently revealed her favorite foundation to use for her base — and right now you can get it on sale during Black Friday!

Get the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation (1 Ounce) for $79 available on Amazon, also available from Nordstrom, Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

“I love this foundation, I love how it makes me skin look,” Jenner says of the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in an updated everyday makeup tutorial that she recently posted to her YouTube channel. She explains that she uses three pumps of the shade 6.5 and combines it with one pump of the shade 9 to create the perfect match for her skin tone.

Jenner then buffs in the foundation all over her entire face, even over the eyelids and the brows — then blends in the thin layer using a BeautyBlender to make sure there are no streaks from brush strokes all the way down to the neck. You can check out Jenner’s full everyday glam if you want to get her exact look, but even achieving the flawless base that she always has with the Giorgio Armani foundation is good enough for Us!

This Giorgio Armani foundation is oil free and employs Micro–fil technology, which is exclusive to the brand, to sculpt and brighten the complexion. It can also help blur the skin and camouflage imperfections to create the look of a flawless complexion that glows from within.

There aren’t enough good things to say about this Giorgio Armani foundation. Not only is it Jenner-approved, it’s won multiple beauty awards and has gained a cult following in the makeup community. If you’re looking to indulge in a designer foundation that we know you’ll adore, then definitely go for this one!

