Lala Kent Loves This ‘Cozy’, Long Puffer Vest for Layering

Want to stay warm this winter, but don’t want to wear the same old coats and jackets over and over again? The answer could be a sleeveless puffer vest! If you’ve never tried one out, you’re missing out. Especially because it’s the ultimate layering piece, and one that you don’t have to spend a fortune on to add to your wardrobe.
The Prettygarden Reversible Sleeveless Fleece Vest should be your first stop if you’re shopping Amazon, as it’s an absolutely beautiful pick for your sleeveless vest needs. And that’s not just Us saying that.
Lala Kent is a big fan of this look, as she revealed during her most recent Amazon Livestream.
Get the Prettygarden Reversible Sleeveless Fleece Vest for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.
“I love that it’s long,” she said of the vest as she introduced it among a slew of her other Amazon favorites.
“It has the coziest sherpa, it’s soft, and feels like chenille. So comfortable, so cozy, you can throw it on with your workout gear like me, even though I don’t work out on the reg!” she added.
“You can put it on with a cute top, some jeans, sunglasses, you can really wear it with anything,” Lala said, showing off the vest, which is also reversible.
“It has an oversized fit, so you’ll want to size down if you want to wear with a bit more form-fitting look.”
Buyers are over the moon for the puffer vest, too.
“Warm, cute, and comfortable,” one wrote. “It was perfect, the big pockets were handy, it kept my butt and core warm and I got a ton of compliments on it from people I didn’t know.”
“Love this!” another commented. “Love the color, so comfy and fits nice. Definitely a great purchase. It’s made well and looks nice. I get compliments everytime I wear it.”
Ready to try out this beautiful vest? Be sure to grab yours for $60 before they sell out with Lala’s stamp of approval!
