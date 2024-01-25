Lala Kent Loves This ‘Cozy’, Long Puffer Vest for Layering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Want to stay warm this winter, but don’t want to wear the same old coats and jackets over and over again? The answer could be a sleeveless puffer vest! If you’ve never tried one out, you’re missing out. Especially because it’s the ultimate layering piece, and one that you don’t have to spend a fortune on to add to your wardrobe.

Related: Conduct Your Daily Life in Style With 58% Off This Tommy Hilfiger Band Jacket If you need to add a little class to your everyday wardrobe, you might think about buying a great-looking jacket. But not your typical jacket that has a thick lining, big hood, and plenty of pockets. The kind of jacket you break out for special occasions. You’re going to start pairing it with your everyday […]

The Prettygarden Reversible Sleeveless Fleece Vest should be your first stop if you’re shopping Amazon, as it’s an absolutely beautiful pick for your sleeveless vest needs. And that’s not just Us saying that.

Lala Kent is a big fan of this look, as she revealed during her most recent Amazon Livestream.

Get the Prettygarden Reversible Sleeveless Fleece Vest for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

“I love that it’s long,” she said of the vest as she introduced it among a slew of her other Amazon favorites.

“It has the coziest sherpa, it’s soft, and feels like chenille. So comfortable, so cozy, you can throw it on with your workout gear like me, even though I don’t work out on the reg!” she added.

Related: Fight the Frost With This Chic and Sleek Long Puffer Coat In some areas, winter can be downright brutal. You never know just how cold it’s going to get at any given time, though checking out the weather on TV can be a good place to start. Sometimes you just don’t know how cold you’re going to be until you walk outside and nearly freeze to […]

“You can put it on with a cute top, some jeans, sunglasses, you can really wear it with anything,” Lala said, showing off the vest, which is also reversible.

“It has an oversized fit, so you’ll want to size down if you want to wear with a bit more form-fitting look.”

Buyers are over the moon for the puffer vest, too.

“Warm, cute, and comfortable,” one wrote. “It was perfect, the big pockets were handy, it kept my butt and core warm and I got a ton of compliments on it from people I didn’t know.”

“Love this!” another commented. “Love the color, so comfy and fits nice. Definitely a great purchase. It’s made well and looks nice. I get compliments everytime I wear it.”

Get the Prettygarden Reversible Sleeveless Fleece Vest for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Ready to try out this beautiful vest? Be sure to grab yours for $60 before they sell out with Lala’s stamp of approval!

Not what you’re looking for? See more Prettygarden products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up for Fall in a Fuzzy Grey Coat Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Emily Ratajkowski is perfectly prepped for the cold weather hitting NYC. The model and actress was spotted out in the Big Apple on Wednesday, November 1, bundled up in an ankle-length fuzzy grey coat. She wrapped her arms […]