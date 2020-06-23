Over Your Quarantine Wardrobe? This Dress From Amazon Is a Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be honest: We’ve missed getting dressed up! As the country slowly starts to move forward with different phases of reopening, some of Us are making plans to get out and safely socialize. Over the past few months, we’ve literally been living in sweats and leggings — and needless to say, we’re over it!

Our closets need a major fashion refresh, and this affordable dress from Lark & Ro is the perfect addition. It’s simple, chic and super versatile for the summer season. What more could we ask for?

Get the Lark & Ro Women’s Asymmetrical Flounce Neckline Sheath Dress with free shipping for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.



Lark & Ro is a brand that’s exclusive to Amazon, and the quality of their clothing is simply incredible. It’s designed to make you feel confident and fabulous, using top-notch materials and stitching that’s intended to flatter your body. This dress is constructed from a stretch ponte fabric, which is ultra-comfortable to wear. You can think of it as a thicker, more structured version of cotton!

This dress is fitted to the body — it’s certainly not too tight, but the cut of the fabric is meant to create a nice hourglass-style shape. The neckline is the standout feature on this dress, and there’s also a flouncy ruffle that extends from one side all the way up to the strap. Yes, this dress gives off an elegant vibe — but you can easily style it for tons of different settings!

You can wear this dress from the office straight to dinner — which is precisely what the Lark & Ro brand is all about. Team it with cute white platform sneakers or a pair of strappy high heels, and it will win major style points every time! It’s currently available in five classic colors. The darker shades are ideal if you want this dress to stay in your closet until fall rolls around, but the bright pink and yellow colors are desperately begging to be worn this summer. Amazon shoppers say that the look and fit of this dress is exactly what they wanted, which is why we’re ready to scoop this up ASAP!

