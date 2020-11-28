Here’s How You’ll Style This Mock Neck Sweater All Season Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the right kind of winter basic for your wardrobe can be difficult. Unlike styling yourself over the summer, winter outfits involve layers, longer sleeves, pants and cold-weather accessories. It’s a whole different ball game, and you need to be ready to hit a home run when it’s your turn up at the plate!

If you need to not only find a reliable basic for your winter wardrobe, but also want to run through some ideas for how it can keep you looking chic all season long, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve found your piece, and we can barely wait to talk about all of our outfit ideas!

Get the Lark & Ro Warm Handed Synthetic Mock Neck Sweater (originally $29) now starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Lark & Ro sweater is lightweight but has an astonishingly soft fine rib knit. It’s not ribbed in a clingy way though — this sweater has a body-grazing fit, so it will flatter your figure without looking or feeling tight. It has some stretch to it too! It has long sleeves, a hem long enough to be tucked and a trendy mock neckline, there to keep you warm and add automatic style points to any outfit. It’s also available in five colors right now!

If you want to keep things simple — in a way that still invokes compliments out of both friends and strangers — team this sweater with a pair of jeans of any cut, either letting it hang loose over the top — tucking it completely in or doing just a French tuck in front. As for the wash of your jeans, you can seriously go with any shade of blue — no matter which color sweater you choose!

Ready to try something else? Try layering a patterned, flowy camisole over this sweater, or layer on top with an oversized shawl (or do both at once). You could dress it up by tucking the front into a shiny midi skirt with heeled booties and tights, or you could go more rugged by wearing it under long overalls or a sherpa-lined denim jacket. Don’t forget the lace-up boots!

Or how about wearing this sweater with a pair of joggers and sneakers for a casual yet classy look? Want to go a more professional route? Try it with wide-leg corduroy trousers, a blazer and tasseled loafers. Ready to rock a meeting, but still comfy! And when work is over and it’s time to play? Tuck it into a pair of high-waisted tulip shorts and grab either a pair of skinny heels or pointed-toe flats. Remember you can always layer some necklaces on top too!

Not your style? Check out more from Lark & Ro here and more sweaters here!

