Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Prime Day

Hours Left! 21 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals to Order ASAP

By
amazon-prime-day-last-minute-deals
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time is almost up! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been one for the books. But the best part is that you don’t have to stop until the deals are gone. Thanks to fast, free shipping on Prime, you can keep placing those orders without a second thought!

Below, we’ve rounded up 21 of the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss. You’ve likely taken care of all of your biggest purchases by now, but you’ll be grateful you added these extras to your cart! Remember, you can still check out our live updates of Prime Day deals here as well!

Last-Minute Home Deals

amazon-prime-day-last-minute-deals-home
Amazon

Last-Minute Beauty Deals

amazon-prime-day-last-minute-deals-beauty
Amazon

Last-Minute Fashion Deals

amazon-prime-day-last-minute-deals-fashion
Amazon

Last-Minute Sports and Fitness Deals

amazon-prime-day-last-minute-deals-sports-fitness
Amazon

Last-Minute Electronics Deals

amazon-prime-day-last-minute-deals-electronics
Amazon

Last-Minute Health Deals

amazon-prime-day-last-minute-deals-health
Amazon

Last-Minute Book Deals

amazon-prime-day-last-minute-deals-books
Amazon

Looking for more major last-minute finds? Check out all Prime Day deals here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

princess-kate-porcelain-blue-dress

Princess Kate Is a Vision in a Porcelain Print Dress

Read article
amazon-prime-day-2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Updates: The Very Best Deals So Far

Read article
amazon-prime-day-bathing-suit-beachwear-deals

21 of the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Bathing Suit and Beachwear Deals

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!