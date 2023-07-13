Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Time is almost up! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been one for the books. But the best part is that you don’t have to stop until the deals are gone. Thanks to fast, free shipping on Prime, you can keep placing those orders without a second thought!
Below, we’ve rounded up 21 of the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss. You’ve likely taken care of all of your biggest purchases by now, but you’ll be grateful you added these extras to your cart! Remember, you can still check out our live updates of Prime Day deals here as well!
Last-Minute Home Deals
- 33% off Mueller Personal Blender
- 30% off Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag (4-Pack)
- 23% off Hilife Handheld Steamer
Last-Minute Beauty Deals
- 30% off Tatcha The Serum Stick
- 20% off Mighty Patch Nose Patches
- 67% off Kimuse Soft Liquid Blush
Last-Minute Fashion Deals
- 42% off KuaCua Tennis Dress
- 30% off Nippies Nipple Covers
- 35% off Parlovable Cross-Band Slippers
Last-Minute Sports and Fitness Deals
- 60% off Franklin Sports Pickleball Set
- 29% off Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Set
- 40% off ToGoGym Under-Desk Treadmill
Last-Minute Electronics Deals
- 31% off Tile Mate Item Locater, 3-Pack
- 62% off RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager
- 40% off Beats Studio Buds
Last-Minute Health Deals
- 36% off Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
- 45% off Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins
- 30% off Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Sinus Support
Last-Minute Book Deals
- 30% off The Summer of Broken Rules by K. L. Walther
- 35% off Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
- 50% off the Colleen Hoover 3-Book Boxed Set
Looking for more major last-minute finds? Check out all Prime Day deals here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!