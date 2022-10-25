11 of the Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Will Ship Out in Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How did Halloween sneak up on us so fast? We thought we had so much time to prepare, but suddenly it’s almost here. Most Halloween parties this year will likely happen the weekend before too, so there’s even less time to grab a last-minute costume!

Don’t worry, because Amazon has your back. The 11 costumes below are all on Prime and could be to you before your Halloween outing if you shop ASAP!

This Skeleton Dress

Add a little skull-like makeup and you’re set!

Get the RieKet Halloween Costume Skeleton Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Taco Costume

Feeling spicy! (Remember: women can rock these too!)

Get the Spooktacular Creations Taco Costume starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Buddy the Elf Costume

“Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?”

Get the Rubie’s Buddy The Elf Deluxe Adult Sized Costume starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Paratrooper Costume

Ready to take flight?

Get the Spooktacular Creations Halloween Women Paratrooper Army Jumpsuit starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dinosaur Onesie

Comfy and ferocious!

Get the Silver Lilly Slim Fit Adult Green Dinosaur Onesie for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Medieval Dress

A perfect pick for a medieval or Renaissance-style costume!

Get the frawirshau Renaissance Medieval Dress for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Top Gun: Maverick Costume

Pay homage to the biggest movie of 2022!

Get the Party City Top Gun: Maverick Flight Costume starting at $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Scarecrow Costume

A great one for jump scares!

Get the Spooktacular Creations Scary Scarecrow Costume starting at just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Alien Costume

Simple yet celestial!

Get the Sintege Halloween Alien Headband and Metallic Skirt starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Flapper Costume

The Great Gatsby vibes!

Get the Party City Roaring 20s Flapper Girl Halloween Costume starting at just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tipsy Astronaut Costume

Ready for takeoff!

Get the Tipsy Elves’ Women’s Astronaut Costume for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore all Halloween costumes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

