You’ve heard of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day — well, now there’s the Big Spring Sale! Amazon is kicking off the new season on the right note with an excuse for some retail therapy. Don’t mind if we do!

One of our favorite fashionistas from Bachelor Nation is Lauren Lane. Ever since she first appeared on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor, she’s been our style inspo for everyday outfits, beauty and home decor. The mom of two just shared her top picks from this limited-time savings event, from headphones to a humidifier. Don’t miss these major deals!

6 Pairs of Gold Hoop Earrings

Six pairs of gold hoops for only $13?! Feels too good to be true! Elevate your jewelry collection with these classic earrings.

Was $30 You Save 57% On Sale: $13 See It!

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

The Grande Cosmetics lash serum is the number one bestseller in lash enhancers and primers on Amazon! Lengthen your lashes with this award-winning beauty product.

Was $36 You Save 36% On Sale: $23 See It!

Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Want to drown out all that outside noise when listening to music or podcasts? Try these Bose QuietComfort headphones with up to 24 hours of battery life!

Was $349 You Save 29% On Sale: $249 See It!

Walking Pad Folding Treadmill

If you work from home, get your steps in with this walking pad! Foldable for convenient storage, this portable treadmill can easily fit under your desk so you can exercise while you work.

Was $399 You Save 20% On Sale: $318 See It!

Deep Tissue Massage Gun

This top-rated deep tissue massage gun reduces muscle stiffness and soreness after exercise. Complete with 10 replaceable massage heads, this device can target different areas of the body for a customized experience.

Was $66 You Save 39% On Sale: $40 See It!

Canopy Bedside Humidifier

Feeling under the weather? Breathe easy and alleviate symptoms of allergies, cold or flu with this bedside humidifier!

Was $172 You Save 34% On Sale: $113 See It!

Combler Set of 4 Glasses and Straws

Cheers to cute glassware! This set comes with four ribbed glass cups and four straws, as well as two cleaning brushes.

Was $23 You Save 39% On Sale: $14 See It!

Pink Glass Food Containers

Pretty in pink! Store your leftovers in style with these glass food containers.

Was $40 You Save 25% On Sale: $30 See It!

Instant Vortex Air Fryer

Dinner is served! This air fryer is the number one bestseller on Amazon. Cook up an easy meal with this kitchen tool!

Was $120 You Save 33% On Sale: $80 See It!

Car Cleaning Slime Gel

The number one bestseller in automotive, this cleaning slime will help you get rid of all that dirt, dust and debris in the crevices of your car. Heck, even your kids will enjoy it!

Was $9 You Save 33% On Sale: $6 See It!

