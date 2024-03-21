Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
You’ve heard of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day — well, now there’s the Big Spring Sale! Amazon is kicking off the new season on the right note with an excuse for some retail therapy. Don’t mind if we do!
One of our favorite fashionistas from Bachelor Nation is Lauren Lane. Ever since she first appeared on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor, she’s been our style inspo for everyday outfits, beauty and home decor. The mom of two just shared her top picks from this limited-time savings event, from headphones to a humidifier. Don’t miss these major deals!
6 Pairs of Gold Hoop Earrings
Six pairs of gold hoops for only $13?! Feels too good to be true! Elevate your jewelry collection with these classic earrings.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
The Grande Cosmetics lash serum is the number one bestseller in lash enhancers and primers on Amazon! Lengthen your lashes with this award-winning beauty product.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Want to drown out all that outside noise when listening to music or podcasts? Try these Bose QuietComfort headphones with up to 24 hours of battery life!
Walking Pad Folding Treadmill
If you work from home, get your steps in with this walking pad! Foldable for convenient storage, this portable treadmill can easily fit under your desk so you can exercise while you work.
Deep Tissue Massage Gun
This top-rated deep tissue massage gun reduces muscle stiffness and soreness after exercise. Complete with 10 replaceable massage heads, this device can target different areas of the body for a customized experience.
Canopy Bedside Humidifier
Feeling under the weather? Breathe easy and alleviate symptoms of allergies, cold or flu with this bedside humidifier!
Combler Set of 4 Glasses and Straws
Cheers to cute glassware! This set comes with four ribbed glass cups and four straws, as well as two cleaning brushes.
Pink Glass Food Containers
Pretty in pink! Store your leftovers in style with these glass food containers.
Instant Vortex Air Fryer
Dinner is served! This air fryer is the number one bestseller on Amazon. Cook up an easy meal with this kitchen tool!
Car Cleaning Slime Gel
The number one bestseller in automotive, this cleaning slime will help you get rid of all that dirt, dust and debris in the crevices of your car. Heck, even your kids will enjoy it!