Bachelor Nation’s Lauren Lane Shares Her Favorite Big Spring Sale Deals on Amazon

By
Lauren Lane
Getty Images

You’ve heard of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day — well, now there’s the Big Spring Sale! Amazon is kicking off the new season on the right note with an excuse for some retail therapy. Don’t mind if we do!

One of our favorite fashionistas from Bachelor Nation is Lauren Lane. Ever since she first appeared on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor, she’s been our style inspo for everyday outfits, beauty and home decor. The mom of two just shared her top picks from this limited-time savings event, from headphones to a humidifier. Don’t miss these major deals!

6 Pairs of Gold Hoop Earrings

gold hoop earrings
Amazon

Six pairs of gold hoops for only $13?! Feels too good to be true! Elevate your jewelry collection with these classic earrings.

Was $30You Save 57%
On Sale: $13
See It!

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics lash serum
Amazon

The Grande Cosmetics lash serum is the number one bestseller in lash enhancers and primers on Amazon! Lengthen your lashes with this award-winning beauty product.

Was $36You Save 36%
On Sale: $23
See It!

Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Bose headphones
Amazon

Want to drown out all that outside noise when listening to music or podcasts? Try these Bose QuietComfort headphones with up to 24 hours of battery life!

Was $349You Save 29%
On Sale: $249
See It!

Walking Pad Folding Treadmill

walking pad folding treadmill
Amazon

If you work from home, get your steps in with this walking pad! Foldable for convenient storage, this portable treadmill can easily fit under your desk so you can exercise while you work.

Was $399You Save 20%
On Sale: $318
See It!

Deep Tissue Massage Gun

deep tissue massage gun
Amazon

This top-rated deep tissue massage gun reduces muscle stiffness and soreness after exercise. Complete with 10 replaceable massage heads, this device can target different areas of the body for a customized experience.

Was $66You Save 39%
On Sale: $40
See It!

Canopy Bedside Humidifier

bedside humidifier
Amazon

Feeling under the weather? Breathe easy and alleviate symptoms of allergies, cold or flu with this bedside humidifier!

Was $172You Save 34%
On Sale: $113
See It!

Combler Set of 4 Glasses and Straws

set of glasses and straws
Amazon

Cheers to cute glassware! This set comes with four ribbed glass cups and four straws, as well as two cleaning brushes.

Was $23You Save 39%
On Sale: $14
See It!

Pink Glass Food Containers

pink glass food containers
Amazon

Pretty in pink! Store your leftovers in style with these glass food containers.

Was $40You Save 25%
On Sale: $30
See It!

Instant Vortex Air Fryer

Instant Vortex air fryer
Amazon

Dinner is served! This air fryer is the number one bestseller on Amazon. Cook up an easy meal with this kitchen tool!

Was $120You Save 33%
On Sale: $80
See It!

Car Cleaning Slime Gel

car cleaning slime
Amazon

The number one bestseller in automotive, this cleaning slime will help you get rid of all that dirt, dust and debris in the crevices of your car. Heck, even your kids will enjoy it!

Was $9You Save 33%
On Sale: $6
See It!

Instagram star Alexandra Lapp in France for inspiration.

