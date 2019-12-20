These Ultra-Compact Multipurpose Tools Are Great Stocking Stuffers





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shopping for guys can be difficult, but there a handful of gifts that we know will always be appreciated and welcomed. If you’re stumped as to what to buy for the handy person in your life, then we have the perfect products for you!

Leatherman is a company that makes a variety of incredibly useful products — namely their multi-tools. These compact devices (that make amazing stocking stuffers!) have an assortment of different options, ranging from box cutters to screwdrivers and everything in between. Check out five of our favorite items below, all of which are sure to be hits this holiday season!

This Miniature Tool

This is a keychain-sized tool that has nine different functions so that you’re always prepared — even on the go! Among the tools included are pliers, wire cutters, a bottle opener and a wood or metal file.

Get the Squirt PS4 multipurpose tool for $35 from Leatherman — Get a FREE By The Numbers tool set on orders over $99 with code: BYTHENUMBERS at checkout!

This Grooming Tool

This 10-tool compact set comes in handy in ways that you wouldn’t normally think about. It contains tweezers and a nail file among other grooming tools!

Get the Micra multipurpose tool for $30 from Leatherman — Get a FREE By The Numbers tool set on orders over $99 with code: BYTHENUMBERS at checkout!

This Pocket-Sized Tool

This is probably one of the most compact multi-tools that Leatherman makes. It contains eight different tools, including a bottle opener and a pry tool — as well as an assortment of different screwdrivers.

Get the Free T2 multipurpose tool for $40 from Leatherman — Get a FREE By The Numbers tool set on orders over $99 with code: BYTHENUMBERS at checkout!

This Bestselling Multi-Tool

This is Leatherman’s all-time bestselling tool, and we can see why. It contains 18 different tools, and they all miraculously pack into this compact design. It’s honestly amazing how much the Wave + packs.

Get the Wave + multipurpose tool for $100 from Leatherman — Get a FREE By The Numbers tool set on orders over $99 with code: BYTHENUMBERS at checkout!

This Complete Set

This set contains four of some of the most compact tools that Leatherman has to offer: the Brewzer, the the Style PS, the Micra and the Squirt PS4. You can give them all to one lucky recipient or split them up and give them as separate presents!

Get the Stocking Stuffers Set for $100 from Leatherman — Get a FREE By The Numbers tool set on orders over $99 with code: BYTHENUMBERS at checkout!

Shop all of the Multi-Tools and all of the products available from Leatherman here!

