Is it a ridiculous excuse to say that we feel like our clothes are holding us back from getting the fullest out of our workouts? It sounds silly in our minds, but we honestly think it’s true. If our clothes are rubbing against our skin, refusing to wick away any moisture and forcing us to readjust their fit every other minute, then they’re hindering our experience without a doubt!

These are just a few of the reasons people spring for pricy brands like Lululemon when it comes to athletic wear. When you feel good in your workout clothes, your workout tends to go better. That’s not just physically, but mentally too. If you become frustrated in your head, you’re not going to want to do that last set of leg lifts — but when you’re feeling good, you’ll be ready to take on the world. But what if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars just to grab a few good pieces? You can hit up Amazon instead!

Get the Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Tank Top starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

We know, Amazon has a countless number of pieces to choose from, and not all of them are going to boast the same top quality. If you look carefully though, you’ll find a few precious diamonds brilliantly shining in the rough. One of those diamonds? This Lemedy top. Shoppers say it “feels like Lululemon quality material without the price tag” — and it’s cute to boot!

This athletic top doubles as a sports bra, featuring a shelf layer inside as well as removable padding. Reviewers say it does an amazing job holding everything in, adding that the support is unreal. They seriously can’t get over the excellent quality of this piece, calling it so comfortable that they sometimes even forget they’re wearing a sports bra. They obviously want it in every color. There are nine, by the way!

This soft, stretchy top features skinny straps and a scoop neckline, as well as a cropped hem hitting around the navel. Its support level is perfect for activities such as yoga, barre, weight-lifting or cycling, and its moisture-wicking material is sweat’s worst enemy. Not sure which size to get? Just check out the size guide in the photos on Amazon to make sure your bra size matches up with your pick. Pair this top with anything from leggings to sweats to jeans — and make sure to grab a few colors!

