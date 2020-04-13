5 Best Leggings on Nordstrom and Amazon for an Automatic Booty Lift

Squats. Ugh. Who needs ‘em? We wish we could never squat again, but we’re always being told that they’re the best way to achieve a shapely behind. Sure, squats may help tone things up, but if you’re really looking for a lift, there’s an easier — and even more effective — way to make it happen. You just need the right pair of leggings!

If we’re calling a pair of leggings the “best,” that means it must expertly meet two criteria. One, the leggings have to be comfy enough for all-day wear, whether we’re working out or lounging around, and two, they must lift and shape so effectively that even Sir Mix-a-Lot would be sprung. Want to call a pair of leggings like that your own? Then check out our picks below, with pairs to fit everyone’s budget!

SPANX Jean-ish Leggings

We’d say these leggings look just like your favorite pair of skinny jeans — but they honestly look even better. We’re especially into the snake print version right now, loving the effect the busy pattern has on smoothing things out while lifting them up. These leggings even have flattering back pockets to further impress!

Get the SPANX Jean-ish Leggings for just $98 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

A AGROSTE High Waist Yoga Pants

Know how when you find something you love, you want it in every color of the rainbow? With these leggings, it’s possible! What exactly makes these bottoms so effective? It’s all about texture. There is actually ruching in back, the ribbed texture wrapping around the curves to create a stunning shape!

Get the A AGROSTE High Waist Yoga Pants starting at just $8 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 19, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

BP. Faux Leather Leggings

Shoppers say they “get so many compliments” while wearing these leggings, and considering they can be dressed up or down, they wear them everywhere. The black faux leather attracts light in such a way that perfectly complements the booty, and the thick waistband keeps things tucked above so the backside can really shine!

Get the BP. Faux Leather Leggings for just $49 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Running Girl Butt Lift Seamless Yoga Leggings

This design is genius. The darker fabric contours around the booty to seriously give off an enhanced 3-D effect! Add in the comfy seamless knit and the four-way stretch in the moisture-wicking fabric and we have perfection. We’ll have these on our body within five seconds of receiving them in the mail. We just can’t wait!

Get the Running Girl Butt Lift Seamless Yoga Leggings starting at just $16 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 19, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Meetjoy High Waisted Seamless Leggings

Starting down at the ankles, these leggings are designed to draw concentration to the booty, all of the cutouts and fabric accents placed expertly to lead eyes upward. Shoppers say these bottoms are completely squat-proof too!

Get the Meetjoy High Waisted Seamless Leggings starting at just $19 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 19, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

