Improve Dry and Damaged Hair With This Pre-Shampoo Treatment Oil

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We may have overlooked a crucial step in our regular haircare routines — especially when it comes to treating dry and damaged locks. Sure, we use hydrating shampoos, conditioners and other moisturizing treatments in the shower and after we dry off.

But we hadn’t considered incorporating a product as a pre-shampoo treatment until we discovered this hair oil from Leonor Greyl. It helps detangle and condition your hair before wash days, and shoppers say it’s been nothing short of “transformational” for their extra dry strands!

Get the L’Huile De Leonor Greyl Pre-Shampoo Treatment Oil for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This luxurious hair treatment is a combination of botanical oils which hydrate and protect tresses. You can actually use it in three ways: as a pre-shampoo oil, a sun and chlorine protectant or a styling product. If you bleach or dye your hair regularly, this elixir can help your color to last longer and alleviate some of the damage that’s already been done to your strands.

All you have to do is run the bottle underneath hot water to help liquify the product and then use about one-to-two capfuls on dry hair, from the midsection down to the ends. Use a bristle brush to make sure the oil is evenly distributed and let it soak in for at least 10 minutes before hopping in the shower. You can also leave it on overnight to get a more intense hydrating treatment.

Get the L’Huile De Leonor Greyl Pre-Shampoo Treatment Oil for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Reviewers say that even though this hair oil is pricy, it’s like “magic,” which truly makes it worth the investment! Using an oil that’s washed out the next day makes so much sense, especially for fine and thin hair types which typically get weighed down from rich treatments like this one. Shoppers swear you’ll be able to see “immediate effects” after your first pre-shampoo application, and that this oil will completely elevate your haircare regimen. What more could struggling strands need?

See it: Get the L’Huile De Leonor Greyl Pre-Shampoo Treatment Oil for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Leonor Greyl and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!