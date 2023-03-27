Reviewers Say These Stretch Jeans Are the ‘Best’ They Have Ever Worn

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The magic a great pair of jeans can possess is undeniable. When we find that illustrious perfect pair, we want to wear them all the time until they’re pretty much disintegrated — which is when we have to hunt for our next go-to dreamy denim pants!

Sure, we can always stick to the same staple style if they’re still available — or we can find a new pair which just may top the previous jeans. We’re open to different options, and we spotted these beauties from Lesore which instantly became a strong contender for our new obsession. Based on what reviewers are buzzing about, a winning wardrobe addition may be among Us.

Get the Lesore Women’s High Waist Stretch Distressed Jeans for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Some shoppers claim that these jeans are the absolute best pair they have ever worn, which is a seriously impressive statement. The way they fit, the amount of stretch within the fabric and their comfort level have all received tens across the board. The denim is reportedly “soft,” which is amazing — but at the same time, they “don’t stretch out” over time. Sometimes, when jeans are too stretchy, they start to lose their shape, which makes them wear out much faster. These seem like an investment which won’t sour quickly!

These jeans are high-waisted, have distressed details and come in multiple wonderful washes. There’s a size chart you can consult to find your correct order, which is always appreciated. The rips and tears may vary depending on which wash you pick; some have a raw hem, while others offer more shredding on the pant legs. As far as we’re concerned, each style is a hit — but it all comes down to your personal aesthetic. Considering how affordable these jeans are at the moment, it may be wise to consider picking up more than one hue to have different pairs on rotation. If they’re remotely as fabulous as these savvy shoppers suggest, coming back for more denim is practically a given.

