Say Hello to Joggers You Can Wear to the Gym — And Everywhere Else

It’s simply incredible how much we can get away with wearing these days. Leggings to the office? No problem — all you need is the right top! A full sweatsuit as a cute streetwear ensemble? Totally Insta-worthy!

The clothes that we wear to the gym can now be fashioned into ensembles that are supremely cute. There are just a few simple steps, including trading in your sports bra for a cropped hoodie. Once that’s done, you can meet up with friends for a daytime hang! The joggers we just discovered are pants that we can see ourselves wearing everywhere, and we’re going to tell you why you need to get in on the action. Read on!

These joggers are super lightweight and extra comfortable. The fabric they’re made from is breathable and moisture-wicking, plus it also has UPF protection to keep you protected from the sun’s rays! The pants have a slim fit in the leg that’s incredibly flattering, as many shoppers report — and they have also compared them to higher-end versions that cost two or three times as much as this option. These joggers are clearly an incredible bang for your buck!

These bottoms aren’t just adorable — they’re functional as well. There are two zip pockets on the sides of the hips so that you can keep your important items secure while you’re breaking a sweat. Plus, these joggers are suitable for tons of different workouts. You can wear them if you’re a jogger, a yogi, a cyclist, pilates lover or none of the above. They’re just as ideal for lounging around if you’re looking for a new Netflix uniform. With their high-waisted fit, you can rock these joggers with any number of crop tops — or even layer them over a bodysuit for a sleeker look! If you get creative, you’ll be able to sport these joggers almost everywhere. Now that’s what we call versatility!

