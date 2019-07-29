This Lightweight Trench Coat Is Timeless and Now Under $100





A classic trench coat is an absolute wardrobe essential. The beautiful beige layer can help to flawlessly finish off any outfit in an easy, fashion-forward way while still remaining timeless. Most times when we need a coat, we might reach for our trusty denim or leather jacket and head out the door. But as amazing as those options are, they aren’t always appropriate. That’s where a classic trench coat comes into play.

Trench coats are a complete gamechanger for any outfit to add instant polish with a lightweight, easy-to-wear layer. So when we saw one on sale, we didn’t just want it, we absolutely needed it! This timeless trench we found in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the classic coat that will withstand the test of time and give an added dose of chicness to any outfit.

See it: Grab the Halogen Double Breasted Trench Coat with Removable Hood (originally $169) now with prices starting at just $100, available at Nordstrom!

The Halogen Double Breasted Trench Coat with Removable Hood is classic but also has many subtle-yet-striking details that make it stand apart from the rest. We are swooning over the traditional double-breasted button closure, notched collar and belted cuffs. We also love the side pockets for when we want to keep our hands warm, carry around a few small essentials and just to add to the classic style of this coat.

Every single detail is classic, chic and customizable. We can easily adjust the removable waist belt to suit our outfits. We can easily tie it a bit tighter to highlight and accentuate our curves just as easily as we can leave it undone for an effortless look. We can also completely remove it which changes this jacket completely. Even if we remove the belt entirely, we can still button this jacket up using the double-breasted button closures, though.

There’s also a removable hood for when we might encounter rain. But when the sun comes out, we can easily detach it for a sleek silhouette.

Now, what’s our favorite part about this entire coat? How easily it can pair with just about anything in our current wardrobe. It can easily be worn to work over any touser, satin cami and blazer just as easily as it can be worn after work when heading to a happy hour or date night. This trench will remain just as chic and classic when styled with any dress or skirt.

We also adore how it looks with classic denim blue jeans and a T-shirt. It’s effortlessly casual while still remaining chic. It can also easily dress up any basic leggings and sneakers when worn on the weekend, too. The neutral color can easily work and rework into our wardrobes a dozen times over, regardless of the season.

Some might consider trench coats to be solely a spring staple, but this must-have coat is a jacket we’ll turn to year-round. It can easily fit over a chunky sweater in the winter and look just as flattering as it will over a springtime dress. A truly transitional piece, no closet is complete without a classic trench coat like this one.

