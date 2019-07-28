This Is Our Favorite Sheath Dress From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale





There’s nothing we love more than an easy throw-on-and-go dress. Whether it’s a casual T-shirt dress for those lazy Sundays when we have to force ourselves to leave our couch, or a breezy little black dress that’s become our go-to for any date night, happy hour, or office party, we can never have enough dresses in our closets. No matter the season and no matter the weather, a great, simple dress will always be one of our go-to looks!

However, a minimal dress doesn’t necessarily have to be boring — or unflattering. We found a sheath style on sale at Nordstrom that not only looks perfect no matter what our social calendars hold, but also looks super flattering!

See it: Check out the Eliza J Bateau Neck Crepe Sheath Dress (originally $158) now only $105 at Nordstrom!

The Eliza J Bateau Neck Crepe Sheath Dress has a shape that hits that perfect point between relaxed and tailored. It hugs the body rather than constrict it. We think of it as a really great contour powder — it accentuates what we already have, but adds just a little bit of oomph for a perfect fit! Plus, they make even the most petite frame appear taller.

The dress has vertical seaming that runs throughout the body. It gives the illusion of a cinched in waist, plus glides over the bodice and hips. There is an added seam at the waist, too, which gives the dress a decidedly flattering look.

For those of us that don’t love showing off our arms, the dress has us covered! The prim sleeves hit just above the elbow, which makes the style appropriate for both chilly office air conditioners as well as appropriate to wear around any extra-conservative relatives.

As for the hem? It strikes right above the knee, making it the perfect length to wear to a boardroom and beyond! Frankly, we wouldn’t feel out of place in this dress anywhere.

The best part? The wildly soft and easy double-crepe composition. It feels fancy and looks fancy, but it’s so comfortable that you’ll forget you’re wearing such a tailored dress! It’s a thick and forgiving fabric, but still lightweight enough to make it a great option for summertime heat.

Multiple reviewers noted that the dress makes them appear thinner, which is a great little added bonus! We have the sturdy fabric and the vertical seams to thank for that. Reviewers also noted that the dress has a fair bit of give, which helps it be so forgiving!

Style the dress for the office with a pair of pumps and a bright red lip. Want to take it from desk to drinks? Just throw on a moto-inspired leather jacket and a pair of animal print booties! Finally, if we’re looking to just keep it casual, we’ll wear it with a pair of printed slides or mules and a crossbody bag! Easy!

Be sure to scoop up the dress before it goes off sale! Trust us — a frock this beautiful won’t stay in stock for long!

