Lilly Pulitzer Has the Best Festive Finds for Every Holiday Outfit

This holiday season, we’re looking forward to family dinners, spirited parties, hometown reunions, and gift exchanges… plus festive and chic outfits for each occasion! Your one-stop shop for a holiday wardrobe that does it all? Lilly Pulitzer.

Whether you need something fancy to ring in the new year or cozy loungewear for relaxing on Christmas morning, you can count on Lilly for effortlessly elegant fashion finds. Shop six favorites below and get set for a merry season.

Averi Lace Top

This feminine lace top is our pick for the holiday hostess. From the ruffled neckline to the scalloped hem, this piece will secure your spot on the season’s best dressed list. Bold Ruby Red is the ultimate merry maker for Christmas, and we also love the blue version for Hanukkah.

Get the Averi Lace Top for $168 at Lilly Pulitzer!

Trixie One-Shoulder Ruffle Top

Guaranteed to turn heads during holiday cocktail hours, this one-shoulder top shines bright thanks to patterned gold organza and a dramatic, ruffled neckline. Pair with coated denim, matching golden jewelry, and your favorite heels for an outfit that lights up your winter nights.

Get the Trixie One-Shoulder Ruffle Top for $168 at Lilly Pulitzer!

Rami Graphic Sweatshirt

Whether you’re running around town for a few last-minute gifts or cozying up in front of the fireplace, this sweatshirt keeps the cheery vibes going strong. A seasonal graphic, a touch of sparkle, and super-soft cotton terry fabric make for an especially merry look. Wear with your favorite lounge pants or leggings for some well-deserved comfort and joy.

Get the Rami Graphic Sweatshirt for $108 at Lilly Pulitzer!

Knowles Dress

With its RSVP-ready puff sleeve silhouette, this dress is a Lilly best seller for good reason. And thanks to the comfy knit jacquard fabric, you’ll want to wear it to every holiday event. Good news: you can, because it’s available in three seasonal hues: red, green, and white. (P.S. It also comes in a mini version for your little one—hello, holiday photos!)

Get the Knowles Dress for $198 at Lilly Pulitzer!

Sarita Silk Dress

Move over, red and green… pink is our new favorite festive color. Prepare to dazzle in this fabulously floaty fuchsia find, with metallic details perfect for New Year’s Eve. Made from dreamy silk chiffon with a swingy, tiered silhouette, this style is as comfortable as it is chic, so you can dance until midnight.

Get the Sarita Silk Dress for $298 at Lilly Pulitzer!

Lynnley Top

Crisp and colorful in printed cotton poplin, this blouse is a stellar find for the holidays — but we think it will become a wardrobe staple during the rest of the year, too! It’s as easy to slip on as a T-shirt but 1,000 times more likely to make a statement thanks to its voluminous sleeves. Pair with your favorite denim to create an elevated everyday ensemble.

Get the Lynnley Top for just $128 at Lilly Pulitzer!

