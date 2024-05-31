Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one skincare ingredient that’s the most recommended by dermatologists for anti-aging, it’s retinol. Other types like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are important for hydration and skin brightening, but retinol is the star player when it comes to smoothing out those pesky fine lines. The market has now been oversaturated with options, but if we’re counting on any cream to do the job well, it’s the one that shoppers say works “anti-aging wonders” on the face.

Taking a look at the formula of the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, it’s no surprise to find out that over 6,000 have been sold in the past month. An ingredient list reviewers say is like a “magical potion for your face,” the cream contains majorly hydrating ingredients such as aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil. Talk about power inside that 1.7 oz bottle! A little will truly go a long way.

Get ​LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream (originally $30) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Considering its long list of skin-loving ingredients, this moisturizing cream has a range of benefits for the skin. Firstly, the retinol helps to speed up cell turnover, stimulates collagen production, improves skin tone and texture and reduces fine wrinkles and fine lines. Helping to support the retinol is aloe, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, which are all intensely moisturizing. Then the vitamin E, green tea and jojoba oil help fight inflammation, protect skin from damage and unclog pores.

If the ingredient list isn’t enough to sell you on the retinol cream, maybe its massive laundry list of shopper reviews will. It’s hard for many skincare products on Amazon to generate even a few hundred five-star ratings, but this one? It has over 26,400 five-star ratings from shoppers with thousands of rave reviews.

One of those users was “blown away” by it after just three uses. “Normally, my skin is so dry that nothing seems to help, but this this! It makes my skin feel great, and it even looks great! It’s not greasy, but it moisturizes. The texture feels like whipped velvet! It is so luxurious and feels amazing on my skin. My skin feels hydrated and normal. I feel like shouting from the rooftops how amazing this stuff is!”

Knowing the power a retinol cream holds, it’s something you have to be careful with — especially if you’re a new user. The best time to use it is in the evening, since it can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight. New users should start slow and with small amounts so as to get your skin ready for its major benefits.

While many retinoid creams and serums can retail for upwards of $100, this one sits at just $23 — now 23% off its usual price. This is an absolute steal for something users say “works better than any of the other far more expensive name brand products” they’ve used.

See it: Get LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream (Originally $30) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

