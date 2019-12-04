



Zappos has officially turned 20! The online shoe mecca is two decades old, and they’re celebrating their anniversary in style. They’ve teamed up with some of their favorite footwear brands to create limited edition styles that you can only purchase on their site.

Here are Shop With Us we are definitely fans of exclusive drops. It’s so much fun to wear something that you know not everyone owns — and that’s exactly what you’ll get with the Zappos collabs. One of our favorites? These totally unique New Balance sneakers that are giving us some serious ’80s vibes — we’re instantly obsessed!

Get the New Balance Classics Zappos 20th x ML574ZP for $80, available exclusively at Zappos!

Stand out when you hit the gym or run errands on a weekend morning in these New Balance Classics Zappos 20th x ML574ZP sneakers. They manage to combine a sleek design with a touch of funky details that create a perfect balance of fun and sophistication.

These New Balance sneakers take the iconic 574 model and give it some Las Vegas-inspired glow with subtle hints of neon! The color schemes of each shoe are mismatched to create an interesting contrast — which makes them as vibrantly colorful as possible. On one shoe you get a neon purple-lined “N” symbol, and on the other you get a neon blue version. It’s a totally fun design that we fell in love with instantly!

These sneakers feature a combination of suede upper and manmade materials, including breathable mesh for comfortable wear. They lace up as any traditional sneaker does to ensure that the shoe fits exactly to your foot shape — and includes a removable foam insole that provides all-day comfort.

New Balance sneakers are known for their comfort, and shoppers agree that these are made for extensive, long-haul wear. One reviewer writes that their feet “don’t hurt wearing these” while at work in a warehouse all day, and another says that they’re “some of the most comfortable pairs [they] have owned.”

Shoppers also add that “of course the colors are the most fun part,” and we couldn’t agree more! These New Balance x Zappos sneakers are bold without being too flashy — and of course provide maximum support for our feet on all of our busy days. We can’t wait to get our hands on them!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from New Balance Classics and shop the entire range of Zappos’ 20th Anniversary collaborations here!

