We Found the Most Beautiful Slip Dress on Sale for 40% Off at Amazon

The most dramatic seasonal change that occurs every year tends to be the transition from winter to spring. Typically, much of what we wear in the fall can be carried over into winter — but our frigid-weather wardrobes certainly won’t work for the warmer spring temps. So, where does that leave Us? Obviously, we have to do some shopping!

The first necessity on our spring fashion checklist are dresses. We’ve missed rocking our frocks, and now that the temperatures are heating up, it’s time for our wardrobe rotation to pick up steam. While checking out new arrivals on Amazon, we stumbled upon a stunning slip dress that was completely captivating! When we realized it’s currently on sale for 40% off, we were completely sold.

Get the Line & Dot Makena Midi Dress (originally $109) on sale for prices starting at $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress from Line & Dot is not only stunning — it’s incredibly useful. The simple design makes it easy to style for casual days and more formal affairs. All you have to do is team it with different types of shoes and jackets to fit the aesthetic you’re aiming from! It’s produced from a silky material that has a bit of sheen, and it’s cut in a midi length with a fairly modest scoop neckline. The cut of the dress also has a slight fit-and-flare look to it so that it’s a breeze to move in.

You can score this dress in four sleek shades that are all on point for spring. Take your pick from magenta, rusty burnt orange, gold and slate blue. As much as we adore black dresses, we appreciate these bold hues so we can introduce more brightness and light to our spring style! When deciding what to wear has you down, a dress like this will always come in handy. Done!

