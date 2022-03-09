New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a breezy maxi while soaking up some sunshine. Spring represents new beginnings, which includes new wardrobe staples.

This gingham maxi dress was made for a picnic — the checked print even matches a classic patterned blanket. Can’t you just imagine yourself sipping a spritz or cutting into a charcuterie board while wearing this flowy frock on a lovely spring day? Gingham is going to be everywhere this season, so get ahead of the trend with this stylish one-shoulder dress from Amazon.

Get the Anrabess Women’s Boho One-Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress for just $33 at Amazon!

The Anrabess Women’s Boho One-Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress is the epitome of a day-to-night look. You can take this versatile number from an afternoon barbecue to a birthday party in the evening.

Just about every detail makes this dress stand out from other spring styles. The one-shoulder silhouette is both flirty and fashion-forward. And we’re all about a smocked bodice — thanks to the supportive design, you don’t even have to wear a bra with it. Music to our ears! The tiered skirt is flowy and flattering, and the material is lightweight and breathable. Plus, this maxi dress comes in 20 different colors and patterns. We honestly don’t know how we’re going to narrow down the options! Might just have to buy all of them…

Get the Anrabess Women’s Boho One-Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress for just $33 at Amazon!

If you’re eyeing this dress in gingham, you really can’t go wrong with the beautiful blue or pretty pink. Fun photo shoot idea: match with your bestie in the complementary colors! Guaranteed to get all the likes on the gram. The eight floral frocks are also stunning for spring! And the solid colors are ideal if you want to avoid a bold pattern.

To style this one-shoulder dress, we suggest adding a cute crossbody purse and some dangly earrings. For footwear, team this tiered dress with white sneakers, sandals or espadrilles. And play around with your hairstyle to show off the asymmetrical neckline — an updo would look amazing! If you get cold at night, a denim jacket would be perfect on top.

Heading on vacation for spring break? This maxi dress is ideal for a beach getaway. All you need is a cold drink, and you’ll be in paradise. Warm weather is upon Us, so get a head start on shopping with this brand-new beauty.

See it! Get the Anrabess Women’s Boho One-Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress for just $33 at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from Anrabess here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!