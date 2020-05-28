Liquid I.V. Launches Hydration Drink Inspired by Justin Bieber’s ‘Yummy’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Back in early January, Beliebers were treated to a belated holiday gift: a brand new single from Justin Bieber! The instantly catchy track “Yummy” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and led to a social media frenzy. But the platinum-selling song inspired more than millions of TikToks — it actually inspired a drink!

Liquid I.V., a leading health-science nutrition and wellness company, recently launched a new version of their trademark product, Hydration Multiplier, known as Yummy. It’s a non-GMO electrolyte drink mix that’s geared towards making you feel your best — and enjoying a delicious beverage in the process!

The Yummy flavor is also known as Guava Hibiscus, and anyone who takes a sip will instantly taste pink guava and hints of hibiscus. The flavor was designed with summer in mind, and it sounds like the tropical island escape we could all use right about now!

If you’re wondering what exactly a Hydration Multiplier is, then allow Us to enlighten you. The tiny packets can provide the same hydration as consuming two to three bottles of water, three times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks and five essential vitamins as well. Liquid I.V.’s products also include Sleep Multiplier and Energy Multiplier. According to the brand, these products are designed to “enhance rapid absorption of water and functional ingredients into the bloodstream by utilizing the science of Cellular Transport Technology®.”

Liquid I.V. has an impressive roster of celebrity fans and investors (they also recently launched an exclusive flavor called Strawberry Shortcake, alongside A-list DJ Steve Aoki). Bieber himself has invested in the brand, as has his manager, Scooter Braun. In a statement, Braun said, “Liquid I.V. continues to shape the wellness industry. They are bringing a mainstream lifestyle marketing approach to an emerging and rapidly growing wellness industry, making it cool to be healthy. [Brandin Cohen, CEO] and I work well together because we always think big. I love being a part of something that impacts the world so positively on a large scale.”

Speaking of positive impact, the brand is all about giving back. For every purchase of Liquid I.V., a serving is donated to someone in need. They have also donated over 2.3 million sticks to frontline workers who are fighting the current pandemic in over 2,300 hospitals nationwide. Feeling good and doing good — what could be better than that?

