5 of the Most Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits to Stun in This Summer

The resurgence of one-pieces was one of the top fashion moments of the 21st century. There’s still plenty of century still to go, but trust Us here — this definitely earns a spot on the list. One-piece swimsuits are simply the best. We can trust them to stay on even when the waves crash hard, and they have some of the most flattering fits and styles that we feel comfortable and confident wearing!

Of course, though, some one-pieces are better than others. Every brand and retailer has hopped back on the long-lasting trend, which means there are plenty out there that aren’t worth your time at all. Want to make sure you have a few on hand you know you can stun in this summer? Check out our five picks!

Jaida Wrapped One-Piece Swimsuit

The breezy surplice top of this swimsuit makes a clean cut at the waist to define your figure, the high-rise, solid bottom creating the perfect contrast to help you feel red hot even on your bluest days!

Get the Jaida Wrapped One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $118) for just $83 at Anthropologie for a limited time with free shipping!

Retro ‘80s/’90s Inspired High Cut Low Back One-Piece

Going for that modern Baywatch vibe? This super affordable fan-favorite is for you — available in so many different colors and patterns, from floral, to snake print, to neon green!

Get the Dixperfect Retro ‘80s/’90s Inspired High Cut Low Back One-Piece for just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Ripple Plunging Mio One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit has tummy-toner technology and a camouflaging ripple design to accentuate your gorgeous silhouette — not to mention a beautiful plunging neckline!

Get the La Blanca Ripple Plunging Mio One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $121) for just $73 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Full Blossom V-Neck Piping Design One-Piece Swimsuit

This Cali-inspired swimsuit features expertly placed piping to create ravishing angles and cinch your waist. It also has a super pretty floral design, which always brings a smile to our face!

Get the CUPSHE Full Blossom V-Neck Piping Design One-Piece Swimsuit for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Kimmie Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

This vibrant swimsuit features a removable belt that not only flatters, but adds a little bit of that retro flair we love to see. It has a halter top too!

Get the Kimmie Halter One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $128) for just $90 at Anthropologie for a limited time with free shipping!

