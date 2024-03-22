Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As children, we spent all of our time playing out in the sun without a care in the world about putting on sunscreen. While we would never take those days back, most of Us would probably put a little retroactive sunscreen on our younger selves to help stop fine lines from forming. Though we can’t go back in time, thanks to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow, we’ve now found a product that helps to rewind those wrinkles.

A lover of both Taco Bell and fine dining, Barlow knows a good drugstore brand when she sees one — and No 7 beauty has become her new go-to. What makes her look like “baby gorgeous” is the No7 Future Renew Day Cream. In an interview with The Today Show, Barlow said that she started using the moisturizer because she’s a “sun worshiper.”

“When I grew up I would put like Crisco oil on me and lay out,” she said. “When I was younger, I’d be baking like fried chicken. But I feel like it helps reverse aging. It’s super supple and I feel like it’s great for my skin.”

Get the No7 Future Renew Day Cream (Originally $28) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

A “damage reversal” moisturizer, the No7 Future Renew Day Cream helps to heal the skin of those who have experienced overexposure to the sun or other skin damage. Helping to repair dryness and loss of elasticity, the cream’s formula includes the brand’s proprietary Pepticology, which supports the skin’s natural healing process. On top of repairing sun-damaged skin, it also prevents any future damage with its SPF of 25.

Barlow was introduced to the product through word of mouth by her niece. “My niece got me onto them when she moved here from Nashville to go to BYU,” she said. We assume that many of the thousands of shoppers that have bought this moisturizer heard about it the same way too. In fact, over 9,000 jars of it were purchased in the last month alone.

One happy shopper, who had some sun-damaged wrinkles on their forehead said they look “less visible, smooth and barely noticeable” after using the cream. “It’s not too thick and absorbs very nicely and a little goes a long way,” they said. “The SPF in it doesn’t leave a white cast, isn’t too greasy and only leaves a light oily sheen which subsided after about an hour.”

Help your skin reverse its dreary damage with this Lisa Barlow-approved moisturizer that’s now on sale for just $27 on Amazon. It’s a little pricey, but for a cream that works “like magic” according to shoppers, the extra dollars are worth it!

See it: No7 Future Renew Day Cream (Originally $28) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

