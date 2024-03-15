Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One thing we love about Lisa Rinna is that she’s never been one to pull any punches. “Own it” was one of her most iconic lines when she starred on Real Housewife of Beverly Hills. This time around, she’s owning up to the hyaluronic acid serum she uses on her 60-year-old skin. And although she’s “rich, honey; she’s rich,” her serum of choice is just $15 on Amazon.

In a recent Amazon Live regarding her 2024 beauty refresh, the Days of Our Lives alum shared the must-have products she planned to use in the new year. “I think it’s so important to find the right products for your skin and it took me a long time,” she said. “I think as I’ve got older, my skin has gotten better.”

One ingredient that’s an essential in her skincare routine? The illustrious hyaluronic acid. “I could bathe in hyaluronic acid,” Rinna said while showcasing a bottle of Cerave’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum. “And this is hydrating hyaluronic acid serum — this is from Cerave,” she said. “This is lovely.”

Get the Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Simple yet effective, the Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum is the perfect pick-me-up for dry or flaky skin. It contains boosted levels of hyaluronic acid, an essential skin-hydrating ingredient, along with ceramides and vitamin B5, which help to retain moisture. Lightweight and gentle, the serum is free from all the pesky ingredients that can irritate skin, such as fragrance and parabens.

But Rinna is far from being the only fan of this hydrating serum. On Amazon, it’s racked up a whopping 21,300+ five-star ratings and counting, with over 30,000 units of the product purchased in the last month alone. It’s safe to say it’s become a staple in the skincare routine of many!

Another 60-year-old shopper like Rinna said that the serum “hydrates and helps get rid of fine lines.” “My skin feels and looks so good since using it,” they said. “That was what I was looking for. I wanted to hear that my skin looks so good for 60 on my birthday… which my plan seems to be working ahead of plan.”

Considering how fabulous she looks at 60, we’re taking all of the skincare tips from Lisa Rinna that we can. And thankfully, her affordable pick makes it so much easier — especially considering it’s eligible for super speedy Prime shipping!

See it: Get the Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

