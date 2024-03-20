Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Want to know the beauty secret of the stars? Nurse Jamie! Jamie Sherrill is the celebrity skincare expert behind so many famous faces in Hollywood, including Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and Olivia Culpo. Kyle Richards even calls Nurse Jamie her “face guru”! As the owner of Beauty Park Medical Spa in Los Angeles, Nurse Jamie has created a line of beauty tools and treatments that deliver powerful anti-aging results.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize improving circulation is the key to healthy, glowing skin,” Nurse Jamie exclusively told Us Weekly. “I always say no flow, no glow.” The cult-favorite Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller, for instance, “helps to improve local circulation. I’m just a big fan of massage,” Nurse Jamie added. “It helps to enhance absorption of your products.”
Below are seven bestsellers from Nurse Jamie’s celeb-loved beauty brand that will reduce wrinkles and revitalize your complexion!
Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller
If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, then you’ll remember Sutton Stracke‘s iconic purple face roller from the show. It’s the Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller by Nurse Jamie! Made with 24 massaging stones, this soothing beauty tool helps reduce redness and puffiness and energize blood flow for glowing, toned and younger-looking skin. Great for on the go!
Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Memory Foam Satin Skincare Pillow
According to Nurse Jamie, one of the top sources of premature aging is poor sleep habits. Minimize fine lines from side sleeping with this memory foam pillow that contours to your head. Your best beauty sleep is one click away!
Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool
Using high frequency vibration, this beauty tool gently massages your eye area for tighter skin and a rejuvenated appearance.
Nurse Jamie NuLips RX Moisturizing Lip Balm & Exfoliating Lip Brush
Pucker up! This NuLipsRX System comes with an anti-microbial silicone lip brush that gently exfoliates your lips for the softest pout. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, the lip balm plumps and moisturizes your lips.
Nurse Jamie Nuvibe Rx Amethyst Massaging Beauty Tool
Designed with a sonic amethyst head, this massaging tool vibrates at 6,000 pulses per minute to temporarily soften wrinkles around the face. Get ready for radiant, toned skin!
Nurse Jamie Super Cryo Massaging Orb
This stainless steel massaging orb temporarily improves circulation by applying pressure to the face and body. It stays cool for up to six hours!
Neck Sculpt’sure Kit
Tired of saggy skin and fine lines on your neck? Complete with the Uplift Massaging Roller, the Uplift Firming Cream and the Silicone Decollete Neck Wrap, this Neck Sculpt-sure Kit will tone your skin and improve elasticity. Plus, it feels like a relaxing spa treatment!
Nurse Jamie Glowglobe Kit
Actress Sarah Shahi gushed about Nurse Jamie’s Glowglobe kit on Instagram Stories. “Best depuffer for eyes on the market,” she wrote. Throw away the others and get this. Comes with desert rose anti-aging oil. Helps firm and tighten.”