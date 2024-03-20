Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Shop Sutton Stracke’s Face Roller From ‘RHOBH’ and More Skincare Staples by Nurse Jamie

By
Sutton Stracke Is ‘Offended’ Over ‘Magic Mike Live’ Show During ‘RHOBH’ Cast Trip
Sutton Stracke Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Want to know the beauty secret of the stars? Nurse Jamie! Jamie Sherrill is the celebrity skincare expert behind so many famous faces in Hollywood, including Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and Olivia Culpo. Kyle Richards even calls Nurse Jamie her “face guru”! As the owner of Beauty Park Medical Spa in Los Angeles, Nurse Jamie has created a line of beauty tools and treatments that deliver powerful anti-aging results.

Related: 10 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Get the Celebrity Seal of Approval

“I think a lot of people don’t realize improving circulation is the key to healthy, glowing skin,” Nurse Jamie exclusively told Us Weekly. “I always say no flow, no glow.” The cult-favorite Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller, for instance, “helps to improve local circulation. I’m just a big fan of massage,” Nurse Jamie added. “It helps to enhance absorption of your products.”

Below are seven bestsellers from Nurse Jamie’s celeb-loved beauty brand that will reduce wrinkles and revitalize your complexion!

Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller

beauty roller
Amazon

If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, then you’ll remember Sutton Stracke‘s iconic purple face roller from the show. It’s the Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller by Nurse Jamie! Made with 24 massaging stones, this soothing beauty tool helps reduce redness and puffiness and energize blood flow for glowing, toned and younger-looking skin. Great for on the go!

$69.00
See It!

Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Memory Foam Satin Skincare Pillow

beauty pillow
Amazon

According to Nurse Jamie, one of the top sources of premature aging is poor sleep habits. Minimize fine lines from side sleeping with this memory foam pillow that contours to your head. Your best beauty sleep is one click away!

$89.00
See It!

Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool

Nurse Jamie eye tool
Amazon

Using high frequency vibration, this beauty tool gently massages your eye area for tighter skin and a rejuvenated appearance.

$49.00
See It!

Related: Kyle Richards Recommends This Facial Kit From Her Celebrity ‘Face Guru’

Nurse Jamie NuLips RX Moisturizing Lip Balm & Exfoliating Lip Brush

Nurse Jamie lip mask
Amazon

Pucker up! This NuLipsRX System comes with an anti-microbial silicone lip brush that gently exfoliates your lips for the softest pout. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, the lip balm plumps and moisturizes your lips.

$26.00
See It!

Nurse Jamie Nuvibe Rx Amethyst Massaging Beauty Tool

Nurse Jamie massaging tool
Amazon

Designed with a sonic amethyst head, this massaging tool vibrates at 6,000 pulses per minute to temporarily soften wrinkles around the face. Get ready for radiant, toned skin!

$95.00
See It!

Nurse Jamie Super Cryo Massaging Orb

cryo orb
Amazon

This stainless steel massaging orb temporarily improves circulation by applying pressure to the face and body. It stays cool for up to six hours!

$50.00
See It!

Neck Sculpt’sure Kit

neck beauty kit
Amazon

Tired of saggy skin and fine lines on your neck? Complete with the Uplift Massaging Roller, the Uplift Firming Cream and the Silicone Decollete Neck Wrap, this Neck Sculpt-sure Kit will tone your skin and improve elasticity. Plus, it feels like a relaxing spa treatment!

$145.00
See It!

Nurse Jamie Glowglobe Kit

Glowglobe kit
Amazon

Actress Sarah Shahi gushed about Nurse Jamie’s Glowglobe kit on Instagram Stories. “Best depuffer for eyes on the market,” she wrote. Throw away the others and get this. Comes with desert rose anti-aging oil. Helps firm and tighten.”

$55.00
See It!

Related: Want to ‘Instantly’ Fill Wrinkles? Try Jennifer Garner’s Go-To $15 Moisturizer

big spring sale

Deal of the Day

See Every Single Deal in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Here View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!