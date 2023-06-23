Sex/Life’s Sarah Shahi Says This Is the ‘Best Depuffer on the Market’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who hasn’t woken up in the morning and felt less than fabulous? It happens to all of Us! Whether you simply didn’t sleep well or had a late night out celebrating, the common denominator with these different scenarios is that each can manifest on your face. If you’re in dire need of a wake-up call, cryo de-puffing tools are here to help!

That said, there are a slew of options to choose from. With all of the ice rollers and other items designed to be stored in the freezer available on the market, it feels like an impossible task to choose the right one. But we picked up on a tip from actress Sarah Shahi which may steer Us in the right direction. The de-puffing tool she swears by is from Nurse Jackie, and she’s dubbed it the “best” up for grabs!

Get the Nurse Jamie GlowGlobe Kit for $55 at Amazon, also available from Revolve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Sex/Life star shared her love for this Nurse Jackie kit with her Instagram followers, and naturally, we had to see what the hype is about. The GlowGlobe Kit isn’t just a simple cryotherapy tool — it’s a complete system which can help you appear more awake — your skin completely refreshed. The set comes with one small globe and a soothing face oil to use alongside it. We adore using cold globes like this one underneath the eyes without any product to help de-puff baggy lids and assist with dark circles, but this set takes it to the next level with the addition of the serum.

Get the Nurse Jamie GlowGlobe Kit for $55 at Amazon, also available from Revolve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

For the rest of the face, just apply some of the oil to the necessary areas, and then use the cryo globe to help massage in the product so it soaks deep into the skin. The serum includes a variety of impressive skin-nourishing ingredients like sunflower oil and prickly pear seed oil — plus vitamin E to help your skin look dewy and radiant. Reaching for this serum, plus the addition of the cryoglobe, is a serious match made in self-care heaven!

See it: Get the Nurse Jamie GlowGlobe Kit for $55 at Amazon, also available from Revolve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Nurse Jamie and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!