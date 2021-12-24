‘Boss Up and Change Your Life’ With Lizzo’s Luxe Go-To Toothpaste

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to our hygiene routine, we don’t dwell on our teeth. Sure, we switch up our skincare regimen regularly — but our toothpaste, floss and mouthwash choices have always stayed consistent. The biggest decision we’ve had to make regarding our dental care is which brand of whitening toothpaste to go with. And to be honest, none of the options have seemed to work too well for Us. Are we missing something here? Perhaps our pharmacy toothpaste has only been scraping the surface — literally.

All the rumors are true — Lizzo’s toothpaste is a step above the rest. We’d expect nothing less from one of our favorite performers! The Grammy-winning artist recently took to TikTok to share her Saturday day-in-the-life, from picking out an OOTD to practicing yoga. We couldn’t help but notice the gilded toothpaste she was using. Upon further inspection, we realized it was the Theodent 300, a clinical strength whitening product. One user even commented on the video, “That’s the fanciest toothpaste I’ve ever seen,” to which Lizzo replied, “Rupaul gifted it to me.” Now you can gift yourself the same exact toothpaste from Amazon!

The Theodent 300 Flouride-Free Natural Toothpaste is an extra-strength version of Theodent’s standard creation. Theodent is the only brand of toothpaste that contains Rennou, a safe-to-swallow active ingredient that is more effective than fluoride at remineralizing surface enamel. And Rennou contains theobromine, a compound from the cacao plant with many health benefits. Theodent 300 also helps relieve teeth sensitivity. No wonder this toothpaste is such a luxury product!

Most reviews claim that the steep price for this flouride-free toothpaste is absolutely worth it. “Hands down the best toothpaste I’ve ever tried,” declared one shopper. “Rebuilds enamel, leaves your teeth feeling like you just got a cleaning at the dentist, and did I mention that it REBUILDS ENAMEL?” Another customer reported, “Noticed a difference right away! Thought I was crazy spending this much…I will do it again! Teeth are much whiter, feel better and appears to have repaired a discoloring.” Sounds like a magical elixir!

“This is the best fluoride-free whitening toothpaste I’ve tried,” shared one satisfied shopper. “This toothpaste is very gentle and does a really good job of whitening my teeth without any side effects. It tastes good too. Yes, the price is a bit steep, but it is worth it if you have sensitive gums and/or are looking for a fluoride-free whitening toothpaste that works. I know some people on here are skeptical, but I would definitely recommend giving it a try.” And according to this review, the Theodent 300 “desensitized my incredibly sensitive teeth and really changed the color to much whiter. Amazing product, worth every penny.”

If you want “fresh photos with the bomb lighting” and a minty fresh smile just like Lizzo, try this Theodent toothpaste from Amazon.

