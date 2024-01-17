Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to schedules, skincare or style, I like to keep it simple. That’s why I rarely wear jewelry, maintain a minimal beauty routine and try my best not to swamp my social calendar. Less is more! Lately, I can’t even be bothered to lug around a purse when running errands — instead, I’ll just throw all of my belongings into my pockets. But this system definitely has its flaws. My solution? The Lolë Jamie Belt Bag!

I’m well aware that the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is the cult-favorite fanny pack of choice, but I have to admit that I prefer this bestselling hidden gem! It’s cheaper (fact), cooler (opinion) and more compact (up for debate). Why buy the same bag everyone everywhere has when you could rock this affordable alternative?

Read on for more reasons why this Lolë belt bag has become my everyday essential!

Whether I’m going on a walk, going to the movies or going on a trip, this Lolë is my go-to accessory! This handy hands-free bag allows me to multitask without worrying about keeping my stuff secure. Complete with an exterior zippered pocket, two interior compartments and interior and exterior key rings, this convenient pouch safely stores my phone, keys, wallet and more.

This lightweight belt bag has also become my trusty travel companion! It’s always difficult to dig through a tote bag to find your boarding pass and ID when you’re catching a flight — this way, I keep all of my must-haves right on my chest so I can use my hands to hold my carry-on and coat.

You can wear this fanny pack around your waist, over your shoulders or however you see fit. And I love that the sleek nylon material is so easy to clean! All you have to do is wipe the belt bag with a damp cloth, and it’s back in business. There are also multiple different colors, patterns and textures to choose from! You can’t go wrong with basic black.

I’m not the only one who prefers Lolë over lulu! “Better quality belt bag than lululemon,” one customer declared. Another reviewer raved, “The Jamie Belt Bag is perfect for anything! I wish I bought it sooner!…. Great price!…. simple, sleek design and easy to clean.” And one shopper said, “Lots of room for all your things and a great bag for traveling. I especially love the key holder.”

Say goodbye to straps for good with the Lolë Jamie Belt Bag!

